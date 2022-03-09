“Is there any franchise record that Stephen Curry has yet to achieve?!”: The 2-time MVP records his 1,361st steal to surpass Chris Mullin as the Warriors’ all-time steals leader

Recording 3 steals in the 15-point win over the Clippers, Stephen Curry is now the Golden State Warriors’ all-time steals leader.

The Golden State Warriors have had a horrible past few weeks. Stephen Curry and co. lost 5 straight games from 27th February to 7th March, and even fell to the third position in the Western Conference.

However, yesterday night, GSW snapped their losing skid by grabbing a huge 112-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. It was a subpar performance by the Splash Brothers – Steph scoring 15 points on 16.7% shooting for the 3, and Klay Thompson scoring 20 points on 22.2% shooting from 3.

Despite a horrific night, individually, The Baby-Faced Assassin added yet another historic feat to his record-breaking campaign. Steph Curry recorded his 1,361st steal to surpass the great Chris Mullin as the franchise’s all-time steals leader.

Stephen Curry is only the 4th player to lead a franchise in career points, assists, 3PM, games played and steals

Steph recorded a total of 3 steals yesterday night. And during the 2nd quarter, with an interception, Curry took the 1st position for the same.

Getting surpassed by Steph Curry was an honor for Mullin who was rather proud of Curry as the former GSW legend said:

“Let me tell you something, if you are in the same category with Steph Curry in any area, on or off the court, you are in good company.”

Curry also joins the exclusive company of LeBron James (Cavaliers), Mike Conley (Grizzlies), and Reggie Miller (Pacers) as the only players in history to lead the franchise in career points, assists, 3-pointers, steals, and games played.

It is absolutely incredible to see Steph shatter several records this season. And we also know for a fact that the sharpshooter will not be slowing down anytime soon.