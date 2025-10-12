“Walk Away”: Charles Barkley Shares Crucial Life Lesson From His Biggest Mistakes

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

When a Hall of Fame NBA star speaks, you listen, especially when it is advice on how to behave on the court, and for those with colorful personalities like Charles Barkley, off it as well. Recently, the Round Mound of Rebounds explained what he learned from one of the biggest regrets of his life.

Advertisement

Appearing for an on-stage segment at Rowan University, Barkley was asked about the mistakes he made in his playing and broadcasting career. Unsurprisingly, he admitted to doing a ton of “stupid” things. After a questionably long pause, he began talking about the times he got arrested for getting into fights.

There was a time when Barkley felt that not retaliating when someone punched him in the face was shameful. But as he grew older, he realized that the smart thing to do was to nothing. And that’s what he advised those in audience.

“Always walk away guys,” the 76ers legend said. “If you’re out somewhere and an idiot wants to fight, just walk away. Sometimes it can be fatal, for either one of y’all. I don’t think you wanna get hurt. I don’t think you really wanna hurt somebody. So, always walk away.”

Coming from someone who has openly admitted to brushes with the law for fighting, it is sound advice from Barkley. The fear of losing his own life or taking someone else’s, if realized, could destroy lives.

Barkley acknowledged that choosing to get physical was due to being ‘young and stupid,’ something he playfully reminded the audience they still were.

“Ain’t no perfect people out here,” he continued. “We all do things we regret. So, just walk away because anything can happen.”

Barkley then revealed how he also got arrested for driving under influence once, and what he regretted more than being pulled over was the fact that his actions could have killed somebody, perhaps himself.

Thankfully, with time, Barkley understood the importance of staying out of trouble. That’s why he’s on stage today, giving speeches to the next generation of sports professionals, and not locked up in a cell somewhere, or six-feet below the ground.