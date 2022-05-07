“Giannis Antetokounmpo will DUNK on you and then hit you with a DAD joke!”: Bucks’ superstar was toying around with Celtics’ Grant Williams in Game 3

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo completely dominated the Boston Celtics in Game 3, was running around telling dad jokes

The Milwaukee Bucks came back home for Game 3. They hosted the Boston Celtics today and beat them 103-101 to take a 2-1 lead in the series. After splitting the games on the road, the Bucks would look forward to taking the next game too, before heading back to Boston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo played a huge role in the Bucks’ win tonight. After falling short in Game 2, Giannis came back roaring in Game 3. He scored 42 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished 8 assists, blocked 2 shots, and got 2 steals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo today: 42 points

12 rebounds

8 assists

3 blocks

2 steals

53% FG Generational talent 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kNzMvfZLxZ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 7, 2022

It was a big, physical game tonight, with players from both sides hitting the deck multiple times. Grant Williams, on one possession, tried to stop Giannis on a fastbreak, and held him down.

The Celtics and Bucks got into it after this hard Grant Williams foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀pic.twitter.com/evLhlbMdsh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 7, 2022

This almost led in an altercation, but thankfully, Giannis and Williams were both calm, and the matter got resolved.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hit Grant Williams with a dad joke after dunking on him

Today it looked like nothing could stop Giannis Antetokounmpo(well, except the 3-point line). The 2x MVP was charging in the paint with a full head of steam and was getting buckets for the same. On one particular possession, Giannis was seen talking to Grant Williams.

Apparently, Giannis was sharing a dad joke with Williams, before he dunked on Grant to complete the joke’s punchline.

Giannis “You know the difference between a basketball and an Oreo?” Grant Williams “WTF are you talking about?” (Giannis dunks on him) Giannis “I can’t eat a basketball after I dunk it hehe” — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) May 7, 2022

Well, each player has had their own thing on the court. For Michael Jordan and others, it was trash talking. Maybe for Giannis, it’s making dad jokes at the opponent’s expense.

After a very physical Game 3, both teams would be heading back to the drawing board to prepare for a gruesome Game 4 on Monday.