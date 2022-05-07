“Marcus Smart was clearly going up for the 3!”: Head Coach Ime Udoka gets honest about the missed call as Celtics drop Game 3 by 2 points

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka does not hold back with regards to his opinions on the foul on Marcus Smart during the final seconds

Hoo boy was that a crazy game.

Both teams started out relatively normally, before quickly catching fire. These two sides were throwing haymakers at each other throughout the game, and neither team let up for a single second.

Because of this incredible factor about the game, it all came down to the final possessions of the game. And in that moment, the level of controversy was peak NBA, in every way.

As Marcus Smart gathered and set his feet to take a three pointer, well, here is what happened.

NBA officials ruled this a ‘sweeping’ move and not a shooting motion by Marcus Smart. Should this have been 3 free throws for Smart? 🤔pic.twitter.com/4yJwwpkzvU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 7, 2022

As the tweet says, the referees said there was a sweeping motion involved, and called this to be a foul on the floor. And at that point, since the Celtics were in the bonus, they got two free-throws.

But, is there a case to be made for the player potentially getting three free-throws? Boston head coach Ime Udoka most certainly thinks so.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Ime Udoka openly criticizes referees for their incorrect call on the foul, lets his frustrations show completely

Ime Udoka has never been quite the guy to hide how he is feeling.

He has imbued passion into this team by being passionate himself. He usually speaks his mind, even if there may need to be a filter placed on it most of the time.

After the finish of the game against the Bucks, however, best believe the filter came right off.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Ime Udoka let the world know what we’re all thinking on the no-call Marcus Smart 3-Point attempt #Celtics pic.twitter.com/Sdd9bvo62s — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) May 7, 2022

I won’t lie, after looking at the footage, I personally believe Ime Udoka is right. Despite not supporting the Celtics in any form, I do believe Smart had already planted his feet and was fouled on the way up.

In my opinion, at least, three free throws were indeed the right call. So this is yet another one missed by those officiating the game.

