“Giannis Antetokounmpo is the BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD!”: Kendrick Perkins and Shannon Sharpe praise Bucks’ star for his 42-point explosion in Game 3 against the Celtics

Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo receives high praise for his excellent Game 3 showing, takes Bucks up 2-1

The Milwaukee Bucks were back at the Fiserv Forum as they hosted the Boston Celtics for Game 3. After splitting the games in Boston, the Bucks would’ve looked to make the most of the home-court advantage. Giannis Antetokounmpo made sure the Bucks did just the same.

Leading the Bucks with a 42-point performance, Giannis did everything the team needed him to do.

Giannis today: 42 PTS

12 REB

8 AST

2 STL

3 BLK

16-30 FG Best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/FWRnulov0K — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 7, 2022

After starting 2/5 from the FT line, Giannis made the next 7 foul shots, going 9/12 from the charity stripe. He went 16/30 from the field, and despite missing 3s all game, he made a big triple in the 4th quarter. Due to his efforts, the Bucks won the game 103-101, and lead the series 2-1. They play again on Monday, where they’d like to take a 3-1 lead before heading back to Boston.

His performance today earned him a lot of praise from people all around.

NBA Analysts and NBA Twitter react to Giannis Antetokounmpo lighting up the Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo looked like he was toying with the Celtics all game long. Giannis was making his way into the paint and scoring at will. The Celtics tried stopping him by sending at the FT line, but after those initial missed 3 shots, Giannis made 7 in a row.

After the game, there was nothing but praise for Giannis all around.

How long are ppl going to keep denying Giannis is the best player in the 🌎? IF* 42-12-8 and doesn’t convince you against that defensive tm. Nothing will. What a gm. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #NBAPlayoffs #BucksVSCeltics — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 7, 2022

42-12-8 and the W for the Best Player in the world!!! Btw his name is GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 7, 2022

The Bucks are desperately missing Khris Middleton on offense in this series but Giannis came in tonight and said get on my back fellas, I’m the best player in the world and we’re winning this game. Just his latest phenomenal playoff performance. — Kane Pitman (@KanePitman) May 7, 2022

Celtics fans loved when the Celtics was pushing KD around but they crying about Giannis LMAOOO — ‎ً (@JahGoated) May 7, 2022

With Khris Middleton out, Giannis is making sure that the team stays in contention for his teammate’s return. If he keeps putting up numbers like these, Ime Udoka and his guys are in for a rough series.