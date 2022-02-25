“Skip Bayless ranks LeBron James 9th on his all-time list of top 10 NBA players”: The veteran analyst has Shaquille O’Neal and Magic Johnson above the 18x All-Star

Television personality Skip Bayless reveals his top 10 players from the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team, and LeBron James is on it.

With the NBA celebrating its 75th anniversary, several media outlets have been assigning rankings from the pool of the all-time 75 players. The primary focus of each analytical debate has been the top 10 players. Recently, ESPN revealed its rankings, setting social media on fire.

Now we all know this is a futile discussion. However, it makes for a fun conversation and high television ratings. ESPN’s list did raise a few eyebrows as predicted and now has every sports analyst/pundit making their corrections to it.

Thus, it was a matter of time before former ESPN employee Skip Bayless dished out his list.

During a recent episode of The Skip Bayless Podcast, the veteran analyst had a fan question that asked him to name his top 10 players from the 75th-anniversary team. Bayless looked to have already prepared for this question and would reveal his list soon.

Having watched Bayless talk NBA for decades, I think we all knew who was going to be his no.1. And the list did have his nemesis, Mr. LeBron James.

Skip Bayless reveals his top 10 picks from the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team.

It was without a doubt that Bayless would have Michael Jordan at the top of the heap, having covered MJ since his days in Chicago. The Undisputed analyst found the thought of having LeBron James over Jordan laughable. Bayless didn’t hesitate to take a shot at co-panelist Shannon Sharpe.

The contrasting views of Bayless and Sharpe on James are a topic of regular debate on their show Undisputed.

Skip’s list goes as follows.

Michael Jordan Magic Johnson Shaquille O’Neal Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tim Duncan Bill Russell Kobe Bryant Larry Bird LeBron James Wilt Chamberlain

I give LeBron James #9. But no higher. https://t.co/U29SO7az7Y — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 24, 2022

The veteran analyst even went on to say that if he had any of his top 7 players, he would beat James’ team. Bayless didn’t hold back from taking a shot at James’ second title in Miami.

“Tim Duncan, who should have another ring. Thank you, Ray Allen.”

The top 10 list of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team does make for a great barbershop conversation. However, just like every discussion, there is no conclusion.