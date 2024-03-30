Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Availability vs Hawks Comes in Question Amidst Hamstring Concerns

Mar 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) head to the bench on a timer out against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks will be on the road traveling to Atlanta to take on the Hawks. Having lost their last game on the road to the Pelicans, the Bucks will look to bounce back with a win against Atlanta tonight. However, will Milwaukee’s best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo be fit enough to play in this game?

As per the NBA’s official injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s availability for the game against the Atlanta Hawks has been listed as probable by the team, despite the star still struggling with Tendinopathy in his left hamstring.

This is the second game in a row where Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable for the team’s upcoming matchup due to his hamstring. The Bucks forward was probable for the game against the Pelicans as well, a game that he suited up for in the end.

Giannis played a total of 39 minutes, scoring 35 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dishing out 4 assists during the game, per StatMuse. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as the Bucks ended up dropping the game 100-107. Now onto the matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

Milwaukee has lost their last two games in a row despite Antetokounmpo putting up big numbers night in and night out. Leading his team in scoring, rebounds, and steals, there hasn’t been much that Antetokounmpo hasn’t been doing. Averaging 30.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game according to StatMuse, the star has certainly shown that he is in the middle of arguably his best-ever season. But, will it be enough to take down the 10th-seeded Hawks team?

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo avoid a losing streak?

The Atlanta Hawks may be the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference but have been on a roll lately. Having won their last four games of the schedule, Atlanta may have been late to the party but has slowly been picking up the pace.

The Hawks are fresh off an overtime win over the Celtics that saw Dejounte Murray post a new career-high for himself. And despite the injury to Trae Young, the Hawks still have been able to keep themselves in playoff contention or at least the play-in.

Given the momentum the Hawks are riding, there is a strong chance that they might just end up taking advantage of Milwaukee’s desperation to win a game in order to avoid criticism and get their mojo back.

But will someone other than Giannis Antetokounmmpo step up to help the Bucks defeat the Hawks? Tune into NBA TV at 7:30 PM ET to see the Atlanta Hawks host the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks squad.