Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Hamstring Casts Doubt Over His Availability Ahead of Massive Bucks-Thunder Matchup

The Milwaukee Bucks could be facing a level of concern regarding the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo in tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo has been added to the injury report for the clash of the top seeds at Fiserv Forum tonight. The Greek superstar is still recovering from his ‘left hamstring tendinopathy’.

According to the NBA’s latest injury report, Antetokounmpo’s availability has been listed as ‘Probable’ for the OKC game. It is expected that Giannis would suit up for tonight’s game like he did in Thursday’s win against the Brooklyn Nets. In that game, the Bucks defeated Brooklyn 115-108, with Giannis scoring 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in his 35 minutes on the floor. Hence, the Greek Freak might not have to face minutes restrictions from his team for tonight’s game either.

However, fans shouldn’t be surprised if Milwaukee decides to rest their centerpiece for the game. The Bucks are pretty much secure in their second spot in the East, with the Boston Celtics more than 11 games ahead of them. So there’s no reason for them to unnecessarily risk their superstar’s health ahead of the playoffs.

However, Antetokounmpo has shown incredible resilience throughout the season, having played 65 games till now. Earlier in the season, he faced some significant difficulties due to tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon, which had cast doubts on his availability for the game against the Clippers on March 4. But the 29-year-old has been going strong since then.

The Bucks have a clear vision for their postseason campaign

The Milwaukee Bucks are aiming for a Championship after tallying a commendable 45-25 record in the league. However, some significant concerns could derail the Bucks’ championship contention hopes for the season. Despite having talented players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the team, the concerns mainly pertain to the depth of the team and the Bucks’ trusted options beyond their core players.

The Bucks are currently 17-18 on the road this season and lack consistent and reliable options beyond their main stars. This raises doubts about their team’s actual depth and abilities to make strategic adjustments despite faring pretty decent through the season. Milwaukee’s playoff journey would highly depend on their ability to resolve such underlying issues and establish a trusted supporting cast backing their star players when the game slows down in the postseason.