Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘Rack Attack’ Has Zion Williamson in Awe as Pelicans Take Down Bucks 107–100

Sourav Bose
Published

Mar 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans defended their pride at home with a 107-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Soon after the game’s conclusion, the hosts’ Zion Williamson made the headlines while expressing his thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo. While acting as the latter’s primary defender, the 23-year-old was seemingly left in awe upon witnessing a ‘rack attack’ by the international superstar.

In the post-game conference, Williamson applauded the intensity of Antetokounmpo’s gameplay. Following that, the 2x All-Star drew comparisons between his style and the Greek Freak’s display as a sign of respect. The Pelicans star further elaborated his stance while showcasing his eagerness surrounding the matchup.

“Man, I thought I attacked the basket. I mean, he attacks with force and then gets to the free-throw line…He has a high motor. I gotta give him his respect on that…and he’s always on the attack…I love competing against him. He is a competitor and like I said, these games we got, I’m excited for each one,” Williamson declared.

It captured the highest order of sportsmanship in the NBA following an exciting on-court matchup. They both attempted to spearhead a victory for their franchises, with both teams looking for a better seeding, adding another layer to the competition. While Antetokounmpo’s electrifying  35 points and 14 rebounds double-double as per ESPN kept the visitors in the game, Williamson’s 28 points ensured the Pelicans’ triumph in the end.

Given how well Giannis and Zion compete against one another, fans are bound to keep an eye on their contests in the coming years. Both of their franchises remain on track for a direct postseason qualification at the moment. So, while their games against one another may be complete during this regular season, there is a chance that they meet in the NBA Finals in the postseason.

