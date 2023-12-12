“Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Take-Off”: Unfazed by Other Stars’ Skills, Paul George Reveals His Desire For Greek Freak’s Athletic Ability

Paul George recently picked an athlete in the current NBA whose skill he would want to have to enhance his abilities. He expressed that he wished he had Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dynamite athleticism. The Guard is in awe of Antetokoumpo’s liftoff. George is himself known for some incredible dunks but the 33-year-old wishes that he was more athletic right now.

On his ‘Podcast with Paul George’, during an “Ask Me” episode, a user wondered which current NBA player’s ability George would like to have the most. He replied,

“I think I have like Giannis [Antetokoumpo]’s take-off, that would help so much. Like his ability to take off like cuz my takeoff, I got to be kind of like kind to close to the rim. I am not a guy that can like stretch out and jump from far and get to the rim.”

He lamented not having the ability to finish dunks from far away, which would result in even more trouble in guarding him. Furthermore, co-host Dallas Rutherford appreciated this ability, acknowledging that running the full court and then jumping with that much thunder is tough. He pointed out that Russell Westbrook also has an incredible takeoff.

The 33-year-old Clippers guard then wondered if he could dunk off just one foot from far away. “I can’t take off of one leg anymore. So everything is like two feet,” lamented George. The Greek Freak’s ability to dunk is probably what makes him arguably the most unstoppable Forward in the paint. Therefore, if George had that ability coupled with his excellent shooting game, he’d be even more lethal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George have many memorable dunks

Antetokounmpo’s dunks have been a highlight material for a long time. There are instances of The Greek Freak posterizing multiple players at once. He has left many mesmerized by the distance he can cover after just a dribble or two. There is no stopping the top-notch flight of an MVP-level athlete.

Although PG-13 has the urge to get an Antetokounmpo-like liftoff, he has himself been a big-time slam dunker. During his Pacers years, he could perform a lot of showtime jams. His windmill rim-rattlers have been his signature. While he has had a bunch of windmill dunks during his recent years, the explosion isn’t the same.

One of the biggest reasons is his heart-ripping injury during the USA pre-FIBA World Cup scrimmage in 2014. This injury has taken away a chunk of his athleticism. However, he still doesn’t shy away from showing off now and then. Above all, his measured high-post, long-distance, and crafty dribbling game helps him to score over 20 points at a high clip.