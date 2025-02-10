Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Wife Mariah Celebrates 5-Year-Old Son’s Birthday With Adorable Pictures

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is a father before he is a basketball player. Although he is set to miss multiple weeks of action due to a calf injury, it doesn’t prevent him from fulfilling his fatherly duties. Giannis and his wife Mariah celebrated their firstborn child’s birthday. Their eldest, Liam, turned five years old, and his proud mother shared a bunch of adorable pictures on social media.

Advertisement

The Antetokounmpos held an intimate birthday party for Liam. The theme of the party was based on Sonic the Hedgehog, including decor and a beautiful cake. Mariah gave her followers a glimpse of the joyous occasion while sharing a heartfelt message to her son in the caption of her Instagram post.

“We have a FIVE year old! These past 5 years have truly been the best years of our lives! Happy Birthday Liam Charles! Your kind heart and overwhelming love for others is guaranteed to make this world a much better place. Mommy, Daddy, Mav, Eva and Baby love you big boy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Antetokounmpo (@sincerelyymariah)

The family kept the details of the party private. However, the pictures include a bouncy castle and an open gymnasium suggesting the children had plenty of room to have fun.

Mariah and Giannis have been a force together as a couple and as parents since welcoming Liam into the world. They continue to grow stronger together through their unwavering family values.

Giannis’ and Mariah’s relationship

Giannis and Mariah have kept the majority of their relationship private, which has been a driving force to the success of their marriage.

The two first met in the mid-2010s after the Bucks drafted Giannis in the 2013 NBA Draft. They were together for multiple years before deciding to tie the knot in 2024. The two got married in a ceremony in Giannis’ home country of Greece. They have three children – Liam, Maverick and Eva.

The Antetokounmpo family is only going to expand. Mariah is pregnant again and expecting their fourth child. A new addition will only add another beautiful face to an already beautiful family.