Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Myles O’Neal Posts Racy “Tongue Sticking Out” Picture With Girlfriend Angelica Streetman

Shaquille O’Neal could have had his own basketball team in his family with his 6 children. Taahirah O’Neal is the eldest, then comes Myles B. O’Neal (stepson), Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah follow suit.

Only they don’t all play basketball. In fact, Myles has become a millionaire without following in the footsteps of his father, who is a legendary basketball player, probably the most dominant the game has ever seen.

He does follow Shaq’s path in music and as a DJ and is doing a lot better than The Diesel did. The 25-year-old, who is also into fashion and modeling, has apparently made himself a net worth of over $5 million.

That’s not the only phase of life he is doing great in. Well, scroll ahead to know how Myles is doing in his personal life.

Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles O’Neal posted a racy picture with his girlfriend Angelica Streetman

Myles O’Neal recently posted a smoking hot picture of him and his girlfriend (not official) Angelica Streetman. In it the picture you could see the eldest son of the Lakers’ legend in casual attire, donning a blue blazer over a white-blue shirt and cream-colored trousers, sticking his tongue out on the forehead of the Instagram model who is rocking a wine-colored dress. Watch it before it disappears.

The whole essence of the picture with Myles having his hands where he has them, way below the waist of Angelica, might be them making it official. After all, the last tongue-out picture that came out also had some signs.

Even Streetman had shared some pictures of the two on her IG.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelica Streetman (@angnxcole)

Actually, just a couple, that too from behind. He is the braided guy in the 3rd (video), and the 4th picture in the above dump.

How is Myles doing in his career?

A few months back Shaq shared how his stepson bought a Telsa out of his own pocket. If that’s not enough to tell you how good he is doing without following the footsteps of his father, then his Instagram page should.

He is a brand ambassador of many famous apparels including Puma. Myles is also doing good with his music and DJing career, having already shared the stage with several celebrities.

His solo “Superficial” is about to be released later this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles O’Neal (@mylesoneal)

Watch out for it on the 7th of April i.e., Friday.