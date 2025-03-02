“Was a Pass From Kevin Durant”: Stephen Curry ‘Announces’ Retirement From Dunking

For all his brilliance on the hardwood, Stephen Curry has never been known for high-flying, gravity-defying dunks. As a 6ft 2″ guard, not a lot of people expect that from him either. After all, he was never explosive like John Wall or Donovan Mitchell. The Warriors superstar has built his legacy on his ethereal shooting, dazzling handles, and impossible finishes at the rim. But Chef Curry going for a slam? That’s a rare sight.

Today, the 36-year-old mustered up energy on a fastbreak and went for a dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter. To truly grasp how special this was, it’s worth noting that this was Steph’s first in-game dunk in the last six years.

But that’s going to be it, consider this a farewell as far as seeing the four-time NBA Champion dunking in a game is concerned. While talking to the reporters after the game, Steph said that this is probably going to be his last dunk.

When asked for clarification on the comment, he said, “I’m calling it right now. That was the last one you will see.” Granted, no one ever came to watch Curry dunk the ball but the rare few times he has dunked have been a refreshing sight.

After what might be his final dunk, the entire Warriors bench stood up to acknowledge the rarity of the move. However, Steph’s focus wasn’t on the entire bench, instead he pointed at a certain someone after the slam.

When asked who he was pointing at, Steph said it was Jerry Stackhouse. “Ironically, this morning at shoot around, Stackhouse said he wanted to see a dunk,” Curry revealed.

STEPH CURRY 2-FOOT HAMMER TIME 🔨🫣 It's his first in-game dunk in 6 years! pic.twitter.com/E3GZU4wNe3 — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2025

It wasn’t just the demand from Stackhouse that made Steph go for the dunk. His knees have been in great condition lately and the opportunity was just too good to let go. A six-year gap between dunks is a long time.

It also means that the memories of the last time he dunked would be very clear in his brain. Not only does he remember Kevin Durant as the teammate who passed him that day, he also remembers how he moved to get the ball.

Steph recalled, “Six years ago, at home. Right-wing…on the back cut and there was a pass from KD.” His last dunk was at the Oracle, that’s how long it’s been since he went for an in-game slam.

Steph also confessed he hasn’t dunked at the Chase Center yet. Considering this was the last one, the home of the Warriors will never get to experience that.