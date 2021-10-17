“Giannis is basically Avatar in this commercial”: NBA fans react to Greek superstar and 2021 Finals MVP’s new Protergia ad campaign

Giannis Antetokounmpo is being likened to Avatar from the fantasy anime series in response to his latest commercial.

It has been a year to remember for the Greek Freak, and indeed a lot of overseas NBA players. Giannis was able to lead his Milwaukee Bucks to the Promise Land 50 years after their previous NBA title.

Doing this took every fiber of effort out of his injury-ravaged body. It was indeed a wonder that Antetokounmpo returned for game action in the NBA Finals. There were reports after the ECF Game 4 that he’d possibly be disabled for the year with a long-term knee issue.

Giannis knew that the opportunity to compete in the NBA Finals comes barely once in a lifetime. He wasn’t going to pass up that opportunity, and so he came back to action.

It was a display of Avatar-like singularity of purpose from the Greek Freak. And he was handily awarded for his endeavour with the ultimate glory, topped off by a Finals MVP trophy.

It now seems that his fame will take off to a whole other galaxy following this offseason. And the buzz that Giannis has been generating on NBA Reddit is proof of this.

“Giannis is basically Avatar in this commercial”: NBA fans react to Greek superstar’s new ad campaign

One of the great perks of winning a championship is that it spurs further financial bloom for its winners. Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be no exception to this rule, judging from his latest footage.

The Greek Freak was involved in a campaign for a Greek wind energy firm called Protergia. It seems that Milwaukee’s finest is trying his level best to promote alternate sources of energy through these promos.

Sun, wind, water.

The only way to the planet’s future.#protergia #futureenergy Ήλιος, αέρας, νερό.

Φροντίζουμε για το μέλλον του πλανήτη μας. https://t.co/NjsWr61EqW — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 16, 2021

NBA Reddit seems to have zeroed in on Giannis as their latest resident favorite besides Steph Curry. And thus, a lot of the conversations around his personality seem to be of the fanboy variety – especially at r/nba.

But there’s no denying that Giannis deserves the Avatar nickname. He’s more than earned this particular distinction.