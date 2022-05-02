“Jrue Holiday would win DPOY if he yelled, screamed and appeared unhygienic!”: NBA Twitter takes a dig at 2022 DPOY Marcus Smart after the Bucks’ guard’s excellent Game 1 defense

Bucks’ star Jrue Holiday gets praises from NBA Twitter after his incredible defense against the Celtics in Game 1

Jrue Holiday is a defensive stud. He is a standard-bearer for what a defensive guard should be in the modern NBA. His efforts on the defensive end of the floor have been rewarded in the past with 3 NBA all-defensive selections. Jrue has often been recognized by his peers as one of the toughest defenders to come up against.

Despite universal praise from the NBA community as one of the great defenders of his time, the highest available silverware for a player, the Defensive Player of the Year award has proven elusive for Jrue.

The same has been well documented by the Twitter community, especially after Jrue’s defensive clinic against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

If Jrue Holiday was a yeller and screamer, and looked like he had bad hygiene, he’d win DPOY. — JP – The Wholesome Truth Teller (@jay_pea619) May 1, 2022

Also Read: “Jrue Holiday should have 3 DPOY’s, just ask Kevin Durant about his defense”: Andre Iguodala heaps praises of the reigning NBA champion’s underrated defensive capabilities”

In a dig aimed at current DPOY Marcus Smart, this tweet claims that Jrue lacks the rugged appearance and any noisy antics that drive a narrative of defensive solidity.

With a lot of attention coming Jrue’s way, especially with his rock-solid defensive performances in the first 6 games of this year’s edition of the playoffs. Combining those with the 2021 Playoffs, it does seem that Jrue’s defensive contributions are coming to the mainstream.

Does Jrue Holiday not get what he deserves because of his silent demeanor?

Jrue Holiday is one of the most coveted guards in the NBA today. Despite being a top guard, Jrue has only been rewarded with one All-Star nod in his career.

His no-nonsense approach to the game has often resulted in him going under the radar. The fact that he played a majority of the years leading to his peak in New Orleans, a smaller market has also contributed to the same.

His blockbuster trade to Milwaukee, where the Bucks leveraged their future to secure Jrue’s services to reduce the load on two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo brought Jrue’s skills to the limelight.

Jrue played a crucial role in the Bucks championship run, highlighting the same with his iconic strip of Devin Booker with the game in hand in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Also Read: “The memories are there but there’s no hate towards Jrue Holiday or Khris Middleton”: Devin Booker opens up about his true feelings playing alongside the Bucks players after losing to his now teammates in the NBA Finals”

His stellar performances have led to his value soaring and the general public acknowledging his two-way excellence.

A singular all-star nod and three all-defensive selections do point to Jrue being underrated.

If Jrue continues to maintain his level of consistency and solidity, it may not be long before Jrue gets his fair due from the NBA community.