Basketball

“Jrue Holiday would win DPOY if he yelled, screamed and appeared unhygienic!”: NBA Twitter takes a dig at 2022 DPOY Marcus Smart after the Bucks’ guard’s excellent Game 1 defense

"Jrue Holiday would win DPOY if he yelled, screamed and appeared unhygienic!": NBA Twitter takes a dig at 2022 DPOY Marcus Smart after the Bucks' guard's excellent Game 1 defense
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
“Donald Trump wanting LeBron James to become a woman is the best way to get his 5th title”: NBA Twitter left bewildered as former US President wants Lakers superstar to transition
Next Article
"Daniel Ricciardo performs well when he is having fun" - McLaren driver reveals his surprising rivalry with Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds
NBA Latest Post
"H*ll yeah, Draymond Green deserved that Flagrant 2!": Kendrick Perkins back referees following mixed reactions to flagrant foul call
“H*ll yeah, Draymond Green deserved that Flagrant 2!”: Kendrick Perkins backs referees following mixed reactions to Flagrant 2 call

Draymond Green deserved the flagrant 2, and Kendrick Perkins isn’t backing down about it, claiming…