“Giannis is a better defender than LeBron James ever was!”: Brian Windhorst explains why Bucks star has already far surpassed the King on defense

Brian Windhorst makes a massive claim about Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his comparison to LeBron James

At 37-years-old, LeBron James may be doing pretty darn good for himself. But, he isn’t quite the prime version of himself, is he?

During that hallowed period, the man could just about do it all on the court. He could shoot, slash, set up plays, and defend at the absolute highest level.

Really, given what the man did during this period, it is hard to imagine any player ever reaching even close to the same heights anytime soon. Except, according to Brian Windhorst, that benchmark has already been touched by another. In fact, if he has to be believed, that point has already been surpassed as well.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Jordan Poole scares me more than Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson!”: Skip Bayless reveals a shocking fact while discussing upcoming Game 2 in Memphis

Brian Windhorst says Giannis Antetokounmpo is already a better defender than LeBron James ever was

Before we start off here, we’d like to point out that Brian Windhorst is known to be one of the few analysts that openly favors LeBron James. So, for him to say this, it is no small thing.

Speaking on the comparisons between the King and the Greek Freak, Windy had quite a bit to say. And we are here, bringing it all to you, through the clip in the tweet below.

.@WindhorstESPN says Giannis Antetokounmpo is reaching ‘LeBron James in Cleveland’ vibes. “Giannis as a defender is probably at a higher level than LeBron even ever was.” pic.twitter.com/akPiRiO1DQ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 3, 2022

We won’t lie, despite Windhorst’s prestigious credentials as a sports analyst, this is quite the hot take to make. However, we can’t help but agree with it.

As impossible as it may seem sometimes, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a more versatile defender than LeBron James ever was. And frankly, while the King was absolutely a terrifying defender, the quality of the Bucks star on that end, is simply on another galaxy.

Through and through, this statement was a W.

Also Read: “I want Kobe Bryant and Lionel Messi too, but dreams remain dreams!”: Raptors GM Masai Ujiri responds to LeBron James’ Lakers showing interest Nick Nurse