“Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is Not as Good as Julius Erving”: ESPN Analyst Questions LeBron James’ Basketball Knowledge Over 70s Take

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Several current and former NBA players have stated that today’s pro basketball is a tighter game than it was during the league’s first few decades, but no one’s been as outspoken about the topic as LeBron James. LBJ has faced backlash for his recent comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo after he claimed the two-time MVP would “score 250 points a game” during the 1970s.

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo responded with a question for LeBron before even acknowledging if the four-time MVP’s comment about the Bucks star was reasonable. Rather than discuss the topic at hand, Russo questioned LeBron’s knowledge of basketball history, insinuating that the King doesn’t know about the greats who came before him.

“I’ll say this to LeBron. Has he ever heard of Julius Erving?” Russo asked on First Take. “Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is not as good as Julius Erving.” Mad Dog is known to defend the older legends of the game that sometimes go overlooked, so this sentiment is no surprise from the longtime analyst.

Russo also brought up another team that dominated during the late ’70s, shining some light on the Bill Walton-led Trail Blazers championship squad.

“Take a peek at the ’77 Trail Blazers,” Mad Dog said to James. “You go watch [Bill] Walton, and you go watch Mo Lucas playing the frontcourt. Mo Lucas, who wouldn’t take nonsense from nobody, the first time that Giannis would go in the lane, he’d be knocked on his rear end… Let me see Giannis against that team.”

Stephen A. Smith echoed Russo’s sentiment, sharing his belief that LeBron’s words were disrespectful. Smith thinks James is simply upset about being compared to legends of previous eras.

“[LeBron hates] the fact that people can point to a previous era and talk about what you’re not,” Stephen A. said. The 57-year-old stressed that previous eras of basketball enabled LeBron to be the player he is today. If James had to face that old school competition, Smith doesn’t believe he would have found the same success.

“The road of prosperity that [LeBron] had to travel, I believe going against the old guard like Jordan and them, they would’ve stopped him,” Smith continued. “Before he learned how to win, I’m not talking about LeBron once he learned how to win, I’m talking about the LeBron that was absent prior to that person that showed up.”

As two analysts who have been in the sports industry for decades, it’s hardly shocking to see Smith and Russo come to the defense of 1970’s hoops. LeBron’s comment may have been an exaggeration, but there’s no doubt that the game has come a long way over the past 50 years.