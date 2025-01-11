“Kids These Days Say Aura”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Dubs MSG ‘the Best Arena in the NBA’ After Win Over Knicks

Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks may not have some of the prestige that the Lakers or the Celtics have, but their arena is one of the most revered places in the basketball world. Players from all over the world have expressed their love and awe for the Madison Square Garden. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has added his own twist when describing the historic arena.

Advertisement

After the Thunder drubbed the Knicks 126-101 last night, Gilgeous-Alexander spoke to the media about how the arena had an “aura” of its own, and how special it felt to play in such a special place. Claiming that the Knicks’ home court was the second-best arena in the NBA, the MVP frontrunner said,

“Madison Square Garden. Besides Paycom it’s probably the best arena in the NBA. It has a feel to it. The kids these days say Aura, but it has a feel to it. There’s an aura. The fans are very engaged in the game. There’s oohs, there’s aahs. I think the city as a whole, New York just loves basketball. You can feel that out there.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: "Madison Square Garden…besides Paycom it's probably the best arena in the NBA…There's an aura…The fans are very engaged in the game. There's oohs, there's aahs. I think the city as a whole, New York just loves basketball. You can feel that out there" pic.twitter.com/AUKLbZvY0v — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 11, 2025

Of course, there could be another reason for his love for MSG. Not only did the Thunder emerge victorious last night, but they’ve beaten the Knicks on both occasions they’ve faced off this season. Their first encounter saw the West’s #1 seed win 117-107 at home, and last night’s 25-point blowout was their 31st of the season.

Shai isn’t the only star to show love to MSG

Because of the allure of playing in the Big Apple, and the sheer number of celebrities seated courtside, Madison Square Garden is one of the most popular arenas for away players in the NBA. In fact, the arena’s scoring record isn’t held by a Knicks player, but by the late Kobe Bryant.

He scored 61 points on 2 Feb 2009, in an unprecedented show of basketball acumen. The night ended with him receiving MVP shouts from the Knicks fans, something that had never been seen or heard before for an opponent in the famed arena.

Even Michael Jordan used to love playing in MSG, often calling the Knicks’ home floor “The Mecca of Basketball.” He also famously claimed, “You always want to perform at your highest level when you play in the Garden.”