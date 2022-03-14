“I’ve been going Hard again, I’m shutting down my Heart again”: Lil Baby and James Harden once recorded a song together that didn’t make the final cut to My Turn

Lil Baby and James Harden have a friendship that goes way back. The duo has even performed a song named ‘Too Many Ways’ together.

Lil Baby is one of the most popular hip-hop artists in the world right now. This Atlanta-born rapper first became popular with a self-title freestyle rap that has over 461 million views on YouTube.

Also Read – There are unvaccinated people in this building already! Kevin Durant presents his logic for Kyrie Irving to be able to play in New York for the Brooklyn Nets.

Baby (real name Dominique Armani Jones) was born to a single mother. He dropped out of school in his 9th grade to try and make his way in the world. He’s progressed to a point now that he $400,000 for every show.

Given the similarities between his struggles and those of James himself, their friendship has a very different dimension to it. The duo is almost inseparable wherever they go on vacation or to cool off.

When Lil Baby and James Harden recorded an unreleased song together

Lil Baby and James Harden were in the studio together for quite a bit during 2020. The 27-year-old and his then-31-year-old friend released a piece of music that didn’t make the final cut to Baby’s 2020 release titled My Turn.

However, it’s a song that has gained a reasonable amount of traction on YouTube. Uploaders have been putting it there under various different names, one of which goes by Too Many Ways.

Also Read – Kevin Durant and Travis Scott go Sicko Mode! When the former Warriors superstar and his H-Town hip hop star friend went gaga on a drive.

The video was first uploaded to Instagram back in 2020, but because the song didn’t make the final cut, the production team took it off social media platforms.

Nevertheless, it is just another instance of friendship – and indeed, brotherhood – goals for 2 young stars who’ve made it to the top against all odds. There can be no doubt that both of them will be around in their respective industries as respected figures for a long time.