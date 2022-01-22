“Like Michael Jordan needed Scottie Pippen, Luka Doncic needs someone to win!” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd believes his star player is on MJ’s path to success

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd believes Luka Doncic is like a young Michael Jordan, and just needs the right pieces around him to win a championship.

While Luka Doncic has been impressive this season, the same cannot be said about the Mavericks. They currently lie as the 5th seed with a 26-20 record and have been average for the majority of the season. In fact, they seemed to going through a purple patch recently, going on a 4-game winning streak before falling to the Phoenix Suns.

In fact, Luka Doncic had a near triple-double of 28 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists on the night and was the only Mavs player who showed up. However, that was not enough as Devin Booker and Chris Paul took over in the clutch to complete their comeback with a 35-19 fourth quarter.

Post-game, head coach Jason Kidd lauded the one-man show by the Slovenian but pointed out a similarity between Luka and a young Michael Jordan. So, what exactly did he say? Read on and find out…

Also Read: “I’m telling you the game has become softer!”: Draymond Green and Tracy McGrady lament how NBA refereeing and rules have made basketball softer compared to the 90s era

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd Luka Doncic needs help, just like a young Michael Jordan, in order to win.

There is no “I” in team, and at the end of the day, basketball happens to be a team sport. In fact, we are constantly reminded that it’s almost impossible for one single person to will his team to victory.

The same goes for young star Luka Doncic in Dallas. In fact, the same was pointed by head coach Jason Kidd following a loss to the Suns –

“You look at Michael Jordan when he was young, tried to beat Detroit Pistons by himself and couldn’t do it. Then he a running mate and made it simple. When the great ones make it easy and simple, it becomes fun. You can see that with Luka.”

Jason Kidd on Luka Dončić: “You look at Michael Jordan when he was young, tried to beat Detroit Pistons by himself and couldn’t do it. Then he a running mate and made it simple. When the great ones make it easy and simple, it becomes fun. You can see that with Luka.” — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) January 20, 2022

It’s not like Kidd is undermining what Jordan did or taking a shot at him. In fact, he does a fair point. MJ wasn’t able to win a championship until Pippen joined the Bulls. However, this doesn’t diminish Jordan’s legacy whatsoever.

After all, even the great Kobe Bryant needed a Shaquille O’ Neal and Pau Gasol, Kareem Abdul- Jabbar needed a Magic Johnson…just to name a few. Be it a running mate or a sidekick, a complimentary piece is essential to win a championship.

As for the Mavericks, they will soon hope to find that star to pair along with Luka Doncic to make a run for the championship.

Also Read: “Let’s see Nikola Jokic do better than Joel Embiid!”: NBA Twitter erupts as 76ers star notches his 12th 30+ point game in 13 matches after recent showing vs Clippers