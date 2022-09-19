Shaquille O’Neal, Who Gifted LeBron James a $450,000 Rolls Royce, Was Given His ‘Fifth Ring’ By The King

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was gifted a ring by LeBron James, which had all of his retired jerseys inside it

Shaquille O’Neal played in the NBA for 19 seasons. During those 19 seasons, Shaq had quite a few impressive teammates along with him. He played with guys like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, and Penny Hardaway. The list mentioned here in itself is good enough for a starting five for a 60+ win team.

During his 19 years, Shaq won four championships, three with Kobe and the Lakers, and one with Dwyane Wade in Miami. He always felt like he could’ve won a fifth ring too, but unfortunately, injuries slowed down the Big Diesel.

In 2009, Shaq was traded from the Suns to the Cleveland Cavaliers. There, he teamed up with a young LeBron James. Before his first game as a Cav, Shaq promised the City that he’d deliver them and LeBron their first championship. Unfortunately, he was unable to do so.

Shaquille O’Neal shows the ring LeBron James gifted him

When Shaq joined the Cavs, LeBron was coming off his first MVP season. The Big Diesel knew exactly what he had to do. Shaq has spoken about the same a lot of times, describing his role,

“I knew my role: just to back [LeBron] up. If he looks to me, I score. If not, set picks, get him open, rebound, knock other players on their ass. I knew my role.”

However, a thumb injury knocked Shaq out right before the playoffs. He returned in the first round, but he wasn’t the same. Sadly, the Celtics beat the Cavs in the 2nd round, and that was it for Shaq and LBJ.

Despite them not being teammates, they still remained pretty tight. Shaq gifted LBJ a $450,000 Rolls Royce for his 25th birthday. In an interview once, Shaq showed the ring LeBron had gifted him.

LeBron gifted the Big Diesel one of his rings. The ring can be opened, and inside it, one can see all the retired jerseys.



Quite a big gesture from the King. Just goes to show how basketball helps people form a bond that extends far beyond the 94 feet of hardwood.

