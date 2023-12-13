“Giannis Plays in Milwaukee!”: Tyrese Haliburton Gets Blueprint for Building a Contender from Kevin Garnett

Tyrese Haliburton recently appeared on Kevin Garnett’s Showtime Basketball program KG Certified. During the show, Haliburton sought KG’s advice to build a championship roster in a small market team like the Indiana Pacers.

For stars who don’t play in major cities like LA or Miami, luring other stars can be a challenge. Therefore, Haliburton asked Garnett how to build a team that could one day lift the Larry O’Brien trophy.

The 23-year-old mentioned how KG also played in a small market in Minnesota during his Timberwolves days. Therefore, he will be well-equipped to answer the question. In response, the 2004 MVP cited his humble beginnings in Glenville, South Carolina, and pointed out how expectations are low in a small market. Therefore, coming to the small market of Minnesota made him feel similar to his home.

His experience also made him realize that it is more than just the allure of a big market that attracts impactful players. Garnett stated, “As I started getting better, I didn’t know that people wanted to play with people that care, have passion, you know. When I hear you [Haliburton] speak, you sound like me, bro”

The 2008 Defensive Player of the Year then explained that it is difficult to ascertain who wants to team up with you. So it’s not always about the city but the players in a team and their playing style. KG cited the example of explosive guard Stephon Marbury who was his close friend. He joined him in Minnesota and wondered who they could get to improve further. Garnett’s ideals thus began to shift drastically and he started to believe that it is possible to win a title even in a small market.

“It is small market, but Giannis plays in Milwaukee. They won that ring, right? It’s about what teams want to play with what players and can that team be THAT team. That’s what really it came down to. That fact that you are in a small market doesn’t mean anything,” added KG.

The Boston Celtics legend also pointed out how Indiana is basketball’s homeland. The craze around basketball in Indiana should be an incentive for any player to opt for the franchise.

Kevin Garnett lifted the Timberwolves franchise

Founded in 1989, it took the Wolves franchise seven seasons to make it to the playoffs. Kevin Garnett played a crucial role in turning around the franchise and carried them to their maiden playoff appearance in his sophomore year, during the 1996-97 season.

This followed six more playoffs where Garnett’s Wolves were out in the first round. Their big break came during the 2003-04 season when they posted a 58-24 record to finish at the top of the West. This was also KG’s MVP year when he averaged 24.2 points, 13.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game. They finally broke the first-round curse and made it to the Western Conference Finals, but lost to the Lakers in six games.

The following seasons were disappointing and The Big Ticket left for the Celtics to finally win a championship in 2008. Unlike Garnett, Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t have to switch teams to win a championship. He has been able to attract impactful free agents like Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday, who became big pieces during Milwaukee’s 2021 championship win.

While Haliburton is at the center of building a special roster, he may need much more depth to help the Pacers become a title team. For someone who passes the ball as much as him, there is a huge potential to attract A-tier players.