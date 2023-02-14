HomeSearch

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Celtics? Bucks Release Injury Update for 2X MVP

Advait Jajodia
|Published 14/02/2023

Feb 10, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts to the crowd after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

With 10 straight wins, the Milwaukee Bucks are the most in-form team in the entire association. And during this span, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dominant, averaging 37.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

After going 4-0 in their 4-game homestand between 29th January-4th February, Mike Budenholzer’s boys managed to defeat the Blazers and both the LA-based franchise in their recent 3-game road trip.

4 days since their previous clash, the 2021 champions have ample time to prepare for their contest with the #1 Boston Celtics in the battle of the top-seeded Eastern Conference.

However, the availability of the Greek Freak is on the minds of every Milwaukee fan.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Celtics?

The 2-time MVP was mentioned on the Wisconsin-based franchise’s recent injury report ahead of their upcoming clash against Joe Mazzulla’s boys.

Listed as “Probable”, the 28-year-old joins 3 other players mentioned on the injury report. However, there is a huge possibility that the soreness on his right knee might not be enough to prevent him from suiting up tonight.

Playing against a shorthanded squad, with the likes of Jayson Tatum, Malcolm Brogdon, and a few more on the Cs’ injury report, the Bucks-Celtics clash will be as entertaining as one can expect.

The Greek Freak’s stats from the 2022-2023 season

The 6-foot-11 power forward has been on fire this entire 2022-2023 season.

Averaging a staggering 32.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, and being ranked #2 on the latest MVP Ladder, there is a huge probability that Antetokounmpo adds a 3rd MVP to an overly-stacked trophy cabinet.

