Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Celtics? Bucks Release Injury Update for 2X MVP

Feb 10, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts to the crowd after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

With 10 straight wins, the Milwaukee Bucks are the most in-form team in the entire association. And during this span, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dominant, averaging 37.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

After going 4-0 in their 4-game homestand between 29th January-4th February, Mike Budenholzer’s boys managed to defeat the Blazers and both the LA-based franchise in their recent 3-game road trip.

4 days since their previous clash, the 2021 champions have ample time to prepare for their contest with the #1 Boston Celtics in the battle of the top-seeded Eastern Conference.

However, the availability of the Greek Freak is on the minds of every Milwaukee fan.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trademarks 3 Very Suspicious Catchphrases in the Name of His Brand

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Celtics?

The 2-time MVP was mentioned on the Wisconsin-based franchise’s recent injury report ahead of their upcoming clash against Joe Mazzulla’s boys.

Listed as “Probable”, the 28-year-old joins 3 other players mentioned on the injury report. However, there is a huge possibility that the soreness on his right knee might not be enough to prevent him from suiting up tonight.

The Bucks submitted an injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Celtics earlier. OUT: Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

Pat Connaughton (left calf soreness) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 14, 2023

Playing against a shorthanded squad, with the likes of Jayson Tatum, Malcolm Brogdon, and a few more on the Cs’ injury report, the Bucks-Celtics clash will be as entertaining as one can expect.

The Greek Freak’s stats from the 2022-2023 season

The 6-foot-11 power forward has been on fire this entire 2022-2023 season.

Averaging a staggering 32.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, and being ranked #2 on the latest MVP Ladder, there is a huge probability that Antetokounmpo adds a 3rd MVP to an overly-stacked trophy cabinet.

Giannis Antetokounmpo this season: – Best Defensive Rating

– Most Defensive Win Shares

– Most Rebounds Per Game MVP and DPOY? pic.twitter.com/UD4WhbkYp7 — Bucks Muse (39-17) (@BucksMuse) February 12, 2023

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Stakes MVP Claim With Wilt Chamberlain Numbers In Bucks’ 10-Game Win Streak