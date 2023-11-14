“Everybody Loses on Instagram Live”: Jeff Teague Recalls Ja Morant and Paul Pierce’s Mishaps on IG Live to Summarize Why He Doesn’t Partake in It

Social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook’s ‘Live’ feature are a nice way for celebrities to connect with their fans from different communities. NBA players are some of the most active celebrities on Instagram Live, often interacting with fans and showing them glimpses of their daily lives off the court. However, sometimes, these Live streams may not go as planned. Some players often find themselves being dragged through the mud after their actions on social media Live go viral all over the internet. Former NBA star Jeff Teague recently listed out the dangers of going Live on social media, explaining why he himself doesn’t do it.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce know the consequences of such actions quite well. 2021 NBA champion Jeff Teague sounded off on the incidents during a recent episode of his Club 520 Podcast. The 35-year-old talked about how Instagram Live has been a cause of detriment for many players’ careers.

Speaking of the same, Teague said, “Everybody loses on Instagram Live. And y’all always wanna go Live. We gonna lose. Ja Morant, Paul Pierce, list goes on…”

While elaborating on Paul Pierce and Ja Morant’s incidents, Jeff Teague’s comments hinted why he never uses social media’s Live features. The players mentioned by Teague have found themselves in deep trouble after their actions on Live streams attracted grave consequences.

Ja Morant has been suspended by the league for 25 games this season after a video clip of him brandishing a gun on Instagram Live went viral. The suspension was a result of Morant breaking the NBA rules of conduct for a second time, which were identified to be detrimental to the league.

While Morant had to face the blow as an active NBA player, Paul Pierce’s Instagram Live cost him his post-retirement career as an analyst for ESPN. After retiring from the NBA in 2017, The Truth served as an analyst for ESPN’s ‘The Jump’ and ‘NBA Countdown, only to part ways with the broadcasting giants soon. After videos of him with exotic dancers started making rounds on the internet in 2021, ESPN decided to let him go

Jeff Teague concluded that social media usually brings troubles in the lives of NBA players

In the podcast, Teague actively concluded how social media, especially Live interactions with fans, never positively impacts players’ lives. The peak examples of these would be Ja Morant and Paul Pierce, who faced major scrutiny for their actions. Teague realizes that showcasing several personal aspects of their NBA lifestyle to the public can often result in drastic consequences that can cost players their careers.

Though Paul Pierce parted ways with ESPN as an analyst, he quickly resumed his media career. He currently hosts The Ticket & The Truth podcast with Kevin Garnett, wherein both the Celtics legends bring weekly basketball analysis across the board.

On the other hand, Ja Morant is waiting to complete his 25-game suspension to return to the Grizzlies squad. The 24-year-old star’s absence is greatly felt in the Grizzlies’ roster, as Memphis currently holds the worst record in the league.