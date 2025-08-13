Kevin Garnett Credits Kobe Bryant and Himself For Unlocking Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Fire

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ascension to NBA stardom is one of the best stories in sports history. His path to glory wasn’t strictly a road less travelled by. Giannis actually found a couple of really good mentors along the way. NBA legends, Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant played big roles in Giannis’ development.

After the 2016-17 season, people began to realize that Antetokounmpo wasn’t just any ordinary player. He went from an extremely raw 19-year-old European prospect to an All-Star and All-NBA Second Team member in his fourth season. Unlike other young players, Antetokounmpo didn’t become complacent with his success. Instead, he strived to become even better.

Before the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, Antetokounmpo sought the guidance of Kevin Garnett. The legendary forward saw a lot of himself in the Milwaukee Bucks star. At the time, Giannis relied heavily on his strength and athleticism to score. Garnett wanted to open Antetokounmpo’s eyes to an easier and more effective way of playing basketball.

“The Eurostep was coming in and I thought he was able to use the Euro better than anybody, especially in transition,” Garnett said on the Hear District podcast. “He wanted more knowledge of traps and one-on-one options, back to the basket, moves that were in the paint. So I showed him things that would absolutely help him.”

Garnett wasn’t the only legendary NBA player to take a liking to Antetokounmpo. Kobe Bryant took a liking to Giannis and issued him an important challenge, which was to win the MVP award.



Bryant’s lofty expectations sparked a raging fire within Antetokounmpo.He would eventually go on to win the MVP award, not once but twice and later capture an NBA championship in 2021.

In hindsight, whenever KG looks back at the turning point of Giannis’ career, he credits Bryant and himself as key contributors to that change.

“He picked up the energy, and I unlocked the fire. Kobe unlocked the fire. When he goes baseline and gives that one step back and he fades, I feel so proud,” Garnett proclaimed.

Bucks legend and Hear District host, Marques Johnson, gave Garnett high levels of praise for his role in rewiring Antetokounmpo’s mindset. From an outsider’s point of view, he could see just how much Antetokounmpo cherished that experience to learn from KG.

“It’s just such a high degree of respect for who you guys are, what you accomplished and how you played,” Johnson said.

It’s rare for a player in today’s day and age of the NBA to have the competitive fire similar to the likes of Garnett and Bryant. Antetokounmpo picked up that trait from analyzing how Bryant viewed his contemporaries. The Greek Freak never let outside factors distract him from his main goal.

That goal is winning more NBA titles, but the path won’t be easy ahead of the 2025-26 season. This may possibly be the most difficult journey for Antetokounmpo since becoming an NBA star. But if anyone can do it, it’s Giannis.