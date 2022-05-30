“Stephen Curry came to Barack Obama’s support with a unique $28,000 auction”: How the Warriors star gave back to his community by putting his shoes up for auction

Stephen Curry is always finding ways to give back to his community, and he did that once by helping Barack Obama by donating to his organization.

Curry is currently gearing up for an eighth Finals appearance. The Warriors were finally fully healthy this year, and they showed that they were still every bit as dominant they once were.

Klay Thompson has had to deal with injuries with over the last two years which has kept the Warriors out of serious contention. In Klay’s first year being injured, Curry and Draymond sustained long injuries as well which meant the Warriors limped to one of the worst records in the league.

Last year, Curry was healthy and turned in one of his best seasons ever, perhaps even better than his unanimous MVP season, but the Warriors couldn’t find other players to step up and lost both play-in games to join the lottery once again.

This year, everyone is back and some of the younger players have developed well, turning the Warriors back into menaces in the West.

“Steph Curry changed the game of basketball FOREVER!” 👀 @KendrickPerkins pic.twitter.com/I56ZshKFWj — First Take (@FirstTake) May 30, 2022

Also Read: “No.45 Michael Jordan ain’t the same as No.23!”: When Nick Anderson trash talked Bulls legend post-game only to regret it the next game

Stephen Curry auctioned his shoes for $28,000 to help Barack Obama

Obama did a lot of work during his presidental years, and he even started a foundation called ‘My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.’ The organization was created in 2014 to ‘address the persistent opportunity gaps boys and young men of color face and to ensure all young people can reach their full potential.’

Curry found a way to make a meaningful contribution to the organization by donating a substantial amount of money to the organization. Curry customized a pair of Curry 4’s, signed it, and auctioned it off for $28,000 with all proceeds going to MBK.

Curry made a post on Instagram where he explained his cause. “The inspiration for the shoe I’ll be playing in today is every boy and young men of color in this country that need to know they matter – to their communities, their country, to me,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30)

Curry has constantly shown his support for the organization, knowing how impactful his actions can be. “I’ve been proud to be part of that mission from day one, and I’ll never stop being my brothers’ keeper,” Curry noted.

You can see what else Curry has done with his money in this video with the auction coming at the 2:47 mark.

Also Read: “Did Bryce Maximus get taller yet again?!”: NBA Twitter speculates as LeBron James hypes up ‘Strive for Greatness’ stud for his tough up-and-under layup