‘Kevin Durant makes Nike $175 million a year, but they almost lost him’: How Under Armour wanted to pair Nets star with Steph Curry but missed out

Kevin Durant is one of the most marketable stars in the NBA – it is only right that companies like Nike pay him big bucks to endorse their products.

Kevin Durant is a 2-time finals MVP and a two-time champion – He’s easily one of the most decorated players in the league currently. While people may argue about how he got those two rings, there is no doubt that he should be a champion. He may have taken the easy way out, but even LeBron James did.

There is no doubt about his abilities – which is why Nike shelled out the big bucks when they signed him up. Tying him down to a 10-year/$300 million deal, the sportswear manufacturer invested in him big time. And they were right to do so because he makes them around 175 million dollars a year in revenue.

That puts him only just below Michael Jordan and LeBron, two of the behemoths in the sports industry. The Slim Reaper may not care about how he presents himself, but he paints a pretty picture of the board room in Oregon. Nike has successfully made 15 different shoes with him and looks to be making many more in the coming years.

Kevin Durant could have been paired with Steph Curry in two places – but Nike did not want to make the same mistake twice

But it all could look so much different in this landscape because, in 2014, he almost signed with Under Armor. His agent Roc Nation got him an eye-watering 250 million dollar deal, which was bettered by Nike at the last minute. Durant saw the $50 million bump up and swiftly took it.

Though he might have played with Steph Curry for 3 years, he never stopped throwing shade at him. He may seem all pally with him, but there is some animosity between them. In 2017, he was caught saying “Nobody wants to wear Under Armors”, while he was still teammates with Curry.

Mad props for saying what was on his mind, while being teammates with the greatest 3-point shooter of all time. Durant doesn’t seem to mind having an extra $5 million a year in his bank account. He also has a 50 million dollar retirement bonus from Nike, as a farewell gift. Jay-Z did this man favors and then some!

