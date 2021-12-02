“Miles Bridges just put Giannis Antetokounmpo in the basket and casket, HOW DO YOU DO?!!”: NBA Twitter reacts to Hornets star posterizing 2-time NBA MVP on lob pass alley-oop

Eric Collins couldn’t quite contain himself in the Hornets announcers’ booth as Miles Bridges sonned Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight.

It goes without saying that Miles Bridges is among the NBA’s most ferocious dunkers, if not outright no. 1. Bridges has both the elevation as well as the dunking style to justify that selection.

This is a high-flier who’s been putting in WORK right from his 2018-19 rookie year. Much of his hard work has paid off with rich dividends this year – his 4th in pro basketball.

Miles Bridges went into the Hornets’ clash against the Milwaukee Bucks averaging 19.8 points per game. This figure is tops for the Charlotte Hornets, who lead the league in pace and scoring.

With LaMelo Ball pushing the pace both in half-court settings as well as transition, Bridges has had some truly sumptuous dunk finishes off of passes from the Puma-endorsing youngster. But perhaps none has been better than what he did tonight against a DPOY and 2-time MVP.

NBA Twitter reacts to Miles Bridges putting Giannis on a poster

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the few NBA players to back themselves at stopping transition lobs. This is a freak of nature who’s able to get his head up to the rim at 6’11” and a wingspan of 7’5″.

However, he shouldn’t have bet on himself against perhaps the league’s single best high-flier. Miles Bridges is going to make the Bucks forward pay for his inability to make a business decision. Take a look for yourself.

Find someone you love like the Hornets announcer loves calling games 🤣😂 Miles Bridges put Giannis on a poster 💥📸 (via @HornetsOnBally)pic.twitter.com/yp3IutCgku — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 2, 2021

Eric Collins normally sounds more excited than an NBA casual fan watching the league on coke for the first time. But this was a play that was totally worth the hype he provided us viewers. NBA Twitter felt the same thing.

“Ohhh Miles Bridges just put the Freak in the basket!” 😂😂😂😭 https://t.co/c7qVDdrSNC — Slim 💀 (@SlimReaperS7N) December 2, 2021

Does Eric Collins have titanium vocal cords? https://t.co/UfmJtd6Qte — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) December 2, 2021

