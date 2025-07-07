Gilbert Arenas Admits Being a Michael Jordan Fan, Accepts New Title to Show His LeBron James and Kobe Bryant Fandom

Three basketball players dominate the GOAT conversation more than anyone else: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. The NBA community often finds itself divided, with each fan base fiercely defending its choice as the undisputed best. But for Gilbert Arenas, the debate isn’t so straightforward.

Advertisement

In a stream with Joshua Johnson, ex-NBA player Brandon Jennings, and hip-hop artist Symba, Arenas discussed NBA fandom in relation to his own. What raised eyebrows was the fact that he labeled himself a “Jordan glazer.” This is notable because the three-time All-Star has not always had the nicest things to say about “His Airness.” In fact, in 2024, he went as far as stating that Jordan is only brought up in conversations today when LeBron is mentioned. A brutal and somewhat ridiculous take, for sure.

But in the recent segment, Arenas took viewers on a trip down memory lane to describe how he was always, somewhat forced to be, a Jordan fan, not because the Chicago Bulls icon was a player he loved or related to.

“What’s so funny is people don’t realize like how bad I was a Jordan Glazer,” Arenas stated. “Jordan was not my favorite player. But [for] my dad, it was Michael Jordan, so I was forced to just watch Jordan all day. [As a result] I became a Jordan fan.”

Bringing more humor into the stream, Arenas began joking about what fans of iconic players are called. He wondered aloud what names people give to fans who support MJ, LeBron, and Bryant. “If you’re a Kobe fan, what are you called?” Arenas asked. Jennings hilariously replied: “A Mamba Glazer.”

Then Arenas took it a step further. For someone who loves all three legends, what would be the correct way to address them? “What am I called?” he asked his co-hosts and viewers. Someone in the chat came through quickly with: “A triple glazer.” Arenas loved it. Laughing, he embraced the title, calling himself a “Triple OG Glazer.”

His former obsession has since morphed into something more balanced and chaotic. These days, Arenas claims he appreciates LeBron and Kobe more than Jordan, each in his own unique way.

These off-the-cuff streams capture the loose, barbershop banter energy that so many in the basketball community love. The “Triple OG Glazer” bit is classic Gilbert — funny, self-deprecating, and rooted in real hoops history. From being forced to watch MJ by his dad to becoming a full-blown Kobe superfan, Arenas’ fandom journey has been wild.

He may roast Jordan now, but once upon a time, he was just another kid glued to every Bulls game, sitting beside his dad. Whether he’s trolling GOAT debates or coining new “glazer” nicknames, Gilbert Arenas always brings the entertainment.