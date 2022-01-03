“Can I live my life? I might have to go bald!”: Wizards’ forward Alize Johnson is ready to chop his hair off if he hears another Lamar Jackson comparison in his NBA career

NBA Twitter mistook Wizards’ Alize Johnson for NFL QB Lamar Jackson and judging by his reaction it is clear that it’s not the first time in his career.

The Washington Wizards suffered a huge loss against Chicago Bulls Saturday night. They had an extensive list of players in the health and safety protocols. However, they did a great job of staying alive throughout the game. Wizards were extremely close to winning it but DeMar‘s buzzer-beater put an end to their hopes.

They will face Charlotte Hornets Monday night and try their best to avoid falling below the 0.500 mark. Although they started the season on a high note, the Covid outbreak and tough schedule got the better of them.

Fans troll Alize Johnson by calling him Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson

The Washington Wizards signed Alize Johnson in a 10-day contract under a hardship exemption. Several players followed Bradley Beal into the health and safety protocols earlier last week.

During the game against Chicago Bulls Saturday night, a fan posted a picture of Alize Johnson on the bench with the caption, “Lamar Jackson think he slick”. Johnson looks like the Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and he’s probably heard that a lot. The way Wizards are struggling due to Covid calling Jackson for a few days isn’t such a bad idea at this point.

Can I live my life 😭😭 I might have to go bald 😩 https://t.co/dWphHZugaV — Alize Johnson (@AlizeJohnson) January 3, 2022

Alize Johnson replied to the Tweet insinuating that he might have to go bald to make the Lamar Jackson comparisons stop. His hair is a primary reason why people mistake him for the Ravens’ star QB. It is clear from the emoji that he is tired of it.

He signed with the Wizards prior to the Miami Heat game last week. His performance has not been good enough for the Wizards to sign him again. Johnson averaged 2 points and 4 rebounds in the last 3 games and went scoreless against the Bulls, his former team. Chicago waived him in just 16 games after an unsatisfactory performance this month.

