Basketball

“Can I live my life? I might have to go bald!”: Wizards’ forward Alize Johnson is ready to chop his hair off if he hears another Lamar Jackson comparison in his NBA career

"Can I live my life? I might have to go bald!": Wizards' forward Alize Johnson is ready to chop his hair off if he hears another Lamar Jackson comparison in his NBA career
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"Nothing can really affect you": Max Verstappen on how he blocks out the negativity aimed towards him
Next Article
Mohammed Siraj injury update: What happened to Mohammed Siraj? Will Siraj bowl in IND vs SA Johannesburg Test?
NBA Latest Post
"Can I live my life? I might have to go bald!": Wizards' forward Alize Johnson is ready to chop his hair off if he hears another Lamar Jackson comparison in his NBA career
“Can I live my life? I might have to go bald!”: Wizards’ forward Alize Johnson is ready to chop his hair off if he hears another Lamar Jackson comparison in his NBA career

NBA Twitter mistook Wizards’ Alize Johnson for NFL QB Lamar Jackson and judging by his…