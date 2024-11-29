Gilbert Arenas Has Brandon Jennings Livid While Crediting Bucks’ Turnaround to an Easy Schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks season took off to a poor start this season as they could only win two of the first 10 games. The team then managed to turn things around in the next eight games by winning seven of them. While this looks impressive on paper, Gilbert Arenas isn’t pleased with the turnaround.

On the Gil’s Arena podcast, the former NBA star said that the Bucks are only winning games because of their easy schedule. The topic was first brought up by Brandon Jennings though, who sarcastically said that Arenas deserves some credit for the Bucks’ rapid turnaround.

Arenas has been very critical of the Milwaukee side in the past few weeks, especially the team’s head coach, Doc Rivers. A lot of the criticism stemmed from the former NBA star’s personal grudge against the veteran coach. However, Arenas is not interested in changing his stance after the Bucks’ comeback.

In response to Jennings’ comments, Arenas said, “Don’t thank me. I didn’t set your schedule. It’s the schedule.”

The three-time All-Star is convinced that facing bad teams on this stretch has made the Bucks look like a better team than they were at the beginning of the season.

Jennings pointed out how Bucks HC Rivers actually predicted the turnaround during his interview with the latter. However, Arenas thinks it’s fairly easy to predict because of the schedule. He said, “It didn’t take a genius in the coaching staff to look at the schedule and say, ‘Hey, this sh*t is about to turn around. It’s about to turn around.’”

The Bucks have to keep winning to turn it around 🔄 pic.twitter.com/e0PCSvvl02 — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) November 28, 2024

“How many teams that they played is above 500? Zero, don’t even worry about it,” he added. Arenas isn’t entirely wrong in his assessment. Only two of their seven wins have been against teams at 500 or above, the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets. Four of their wins are against teams that are at .500 or below.

Arenas added that they could go 17-3 in the next run as most of those matchups are against bad teams as well.

Gilbert Arenas hasn’t been on the Bucks’ side

There aren’t many people who are as critical of Doc Rivers and the Bucks as Gilbert Arenas. Agent Zero rarely has anything positive to say about the veteran coach. If he isn’t giving him any praise for being on a five-game winning streak, it’s obvious what Arenas was doing when the Bucks were losing games.

When they were on a four-game losing streak at the beginning of the season, he lashed out at Rivers for the poor performance. Arenas said, “You are 24th in your last 41 games and Doc said he never failed as a coach, what the f**k do you call this? The f**k do you call this…You have the 24th best record since you’ve been coaching, with that team.”

Rivers’ stint with the Bucks hasn’t been easy. He has lost more games than he has won and the current run from his team is the best he has done yet. Rivers would expect to keep the momentum going, or else he’ll be subjected to more harsh criticism.