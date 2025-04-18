Gilbert Arenas Lambasts Larsa Pippen For Ruining Michael Jordan And Scottie’s Name By ‘Playing Skeezer’

Gilbert Arenas is known for getting into some beef from time to time. No one could have expected his latest one to be with Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, who turned into a reality television star after her appearances on Real Housewives and Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Now, Arenas is taking things to the next level with the former NBA WAG.

The three-time All-Star recently appeared on Vlad TV and called out the 50-year-old for ruining the Pippen name with her antics. He also jabbed at her for ruining the Jordan name due to her rocky relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of MJ.

The two were a couple, but split in 2024, months before Marcus would hit his own troubles when he got arrested for c*caine possession. To throw more fuel on the fire, Gil joked that Larsa should stay away from Bronny James.

Larsa didn’t take kindly to Gil’s shots, especially the Bronny one, and DM’d the former NBA star to tell him to keep her name out of his mouth. But Larsa must not know what tree she is barking up. Instead, Arenas went further in during the latest edition of Gil’s Arena and torched Larsa for all her wrongdoing.

“She got the Pippen name, ruining that legacy by doing what she do,” he began. “Drop that sh** go back to your maiden name or go back to whatever name you had. Ain’t fair to them or the husband. You out here playing skeazer on these streets with the last name of somebody that got something.”

Poppn That Azz with ur Celebrity EX Husband Last Name should be 🗣️illegal 😂 pic.twitter.com/m8rF9ZmDCH — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) April 17, 2025

Gil then reiterated his anger at Larsa about Marcus. “The same thing with Jordan’s name. You had both. Both powerful names. Just ruining the f**k out them names,” he stated. Granted, Marcus ended up being on the worse side of the news cycle, but Arenas’ point still stands.

And to be honest, Arenas does have a point. The Pippen’s divorced back in 2021, yet Larsa still carries Scottie’s name. It’s all a bit suspect, but considering that she became a TV personality, it all makes sense.