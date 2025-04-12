Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jokingly Blames High Pregnancy Rates As He Reveals Why He Dumped Larsa Pippen

Michael Jordan’s youngest son, Marcus Jordan, made waves when he decided to enter into a high profile relationship with Larsa Pippen. For the uninitiated, if the latter’s last name didn’t give it away, Larsa is Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, leading to quite the messy romantic escapade from the two.

Advertisement

Their romance didn’t last all too long however. After being linked together for the first time in September 2022, they would split for good in March 2024. Fast-forward to present day and Marcus seems to have revealed why the two decided to part ways.

“I think when you’re alone, you kind of either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy. And I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy,” said Larsa last March. From this side of the story, fans are led to believe that Pippen was the one who pulled the trigger on the duo.

This came as a shock to many around the world who were diligently following the Jordan-Pippen relationship. After all, they had been incredibly lovey-dovey on their respective socials towards one another.

“Three words. 8 letters. Happy Valentines Day babe,” wrote Marcus on his Instagram in February 2023. The two became IG official shortly before this and in today’s day and age, becoming IG official truly does cement a relationship as rock solid to say the least.

Fast-forward to present day and Marcus’s social media isn’t all too kind towards his ex-girlfriend. In response to a report claiming that women over 40 are experiencing higher pregnancy rates than teens, Jordan decided to give his take.

“That’s why I switched up lmao jkjk,” said Marcus. The ‘lmao jkjk’ does do a bit of the heavy lifting here in terms of not completely having this be a shot towards Larsa. The point still stands though as he wouldn’t have, out of the blue, addressed this only to play it off as a joke.

Marcus Jordan on IG pic.twitter.com/kzWQjnlD3F — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) April 12, 2025

This can be interpreted in a few different ways. Perhaps Marcus wanted a child and the mother of 4 didn’t. “It wouldn’t be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids [together],” said Larsa in January 2024. She then admitted to freezing her eggs in case Marcus wanted to have children.

That IG story could also mean that Larsa was pushing Marcus to have a kid that the 34-year-old wasn’t ready for. The caption he put up implies that he left her i.e. ‘switched up’ and him not wanting to have children might’ve been the dealbreaker.

This is all up in the air and can be speculated on for hours on end. At this time, there is no official word on the exact reason for why the two decided to call it quits. Whether it was the umpteen amount of hate they received or the aforementioned reasons, the two seem to have moved on to greener pastures.