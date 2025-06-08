Marcus Shows Off Father Michael Jordan Being Raved About By Oscar Piastri, Julian Edelman And More

Basketball fans around the world will always love Michael Jordan — the man who changed the NBA forever and arguably did more than anyone else to drive its rise to global popularity. Still, that love naturally pales in comparison to the love his son Marcus has for him. The 34-year-old proved that once again on Saturday night, when he re-shared an old video of people name-dropping MJ while holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Back in April, ahead of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, several celebrities — including F1 driver Oscar Piastri and former NFL star Julian Edelman — were asked who came to mind when they saw the Finals trophy. For all of them, the answer was clear: Michael Jordan.

And how could he not be? His Airness had a 6-0 record in the Finals and won Finals MVP in each year he competed in the championships series.

Marcus probably would have said MJ, too — or at least, that’s what he seemed to hint at. Why else would he share a video featuring over a dozen athletes and entertainment personalities raving about his dad?

Marcus Jordan on IG pic.twitter.com/hmA5K6DaIh — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) June 8, 2025

Jordan’s NBA success is a tale as old as time. One image still burned into basketball fans’ memories is from when he won his fourth title in 1993 against the Seattle SuperSonics — the same year his father James was tragically murdered. Afterward, Jordan was seen clutching the Larry O’Brien Trophy in tears, wishing he could share the moment with his dad.

Fortunately, MJ did get to share the latest chapter of his triumph with his family, including Marcus, who continues to be inspired by arguably the greatest baller of all time.

Marcus tried his best to stand out

It must have been tough to pursue basketball when you’re the son of the greatest player of all time. Constant comparisons were inevitable. Still, that’s exactly what Marcus tried to do.

Back in 2008, an 18-year-old Marcus told ESPN that he wouldn’t be just a carbon copy of His Airness — he was determined to be his own man.

“I don’t want to be MJ junior,” he said. “I want to be Marcus Jordan. I never tried to go out and copy a move my dad did.”

The unfortunate reality for Marcus is that although he was skilled, he didn’t necessarily stand out as anything special, and if his last name wasn’t Jordan, he probably wouldn’t have gotten a second look.

But in 2008, he was just an excited kid ready to change the world. “I think that’s the biggest misconception about me that I’m going to go anywhere where I want to go,” he said at the time. “I’m a basketball player, too. I want to be recruited. I want to feel like a school wants me.”

Marcus’s basketball career never quite took off the way some expected, but he had his moments at UCF. He showed flashes of real skill and played with a chip on his shoulder, determined to carve out his path. In the end, it was a short run, but you could always tell the game meant something real to him.