Russell Westbrook’s Former Teammate Compares Larsa Pippen to Jalen Green’s ‘Baby Momma’ For Dating Michael Jordan’s Son

In 2023, 49-year-old Larsa Pippen and 33-year-old Marcus Jordan revealed that they were in a relationship. This raised eyebrows considering the 16-year age gap and Larsa being Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife while Marcus is Michael Jordan‘s son. Interestingly, their relationship has been on a sea saw. After allegedly breaking up earlier this year, they were recently seen holding hands once again. Alluding to this controversial relationship, former Thunder guard Sebastian Telfair had harsh words for Larsa Pippen.

Telfair, a part of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant-led Oklahoma City Thunder, on ‘VladTV’, stated that Larsa has unusual expectations of finding someone who is “20 and rich”. For him, there aren’t many 20-year-olds who can fulfill such criteria,

“She got to find someone 20 and rich, yes, and rich rich rich. How many rich 20 olds are there? Meaning the money is coming, the money’s there already[shakes head].”

This point shifted the conversation to 22-year-old Houston Rockets scoring guard Jalen Green. Green has been in a relationship with 39-year-old Draya Michele who is pregnant with Green’s girl child. Apart from Michele, Green also reportedly has two other “baby mommas”. He compared Michele and Larsa to his ex-wife. The former 6ft NBA guard then gave his two-piece on how “they” operate, “keeping them on the same boat”,

“Even when they somebody wife, right? They cut from that cloth like, you know my ex, you could just tell when they want all of that sh**. I been seeing certain entertainer stuff, they wife want all of that sh**. She want all of that sh** something’s wrong.”

Evidently, the former Thunder guard doesn’t have a high opinion of Larsa Pippen or Draya Michele. For the Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen saga, such harsh words are rather frequent.

Shannon Sharpe also trolled Marcus Jordan

In February this year, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan announced they had split. While the reasons for the split were unclear, Pippen was rolling out cryptic narratives on her Instagram. In one of the instances, she asked women to “choose wisely” when it comes to marital selection.

However, Shannon Sharpe gave a rather interesting point of view to this development. As per him, the men from this generation can’t “perform” at the level of men from his generation. On Nightcap, he dished out a rather peculiar take about the Larsa-Marcus break-up,

“Them young bucks, they ain’t built like we used to be built. Ocho, you know what I’m saying? We used to be built…Cuz they say she likes it two-three times a day 365. He probably got one and done.”

This is one of the many instances where the relationship between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen was met with mockery. The derision towards their on-and-off bond has been palpable since day one. Considering their intimate association with the 6x NBA champion, the scrutiny is magnified.