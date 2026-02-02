Gilbert Arenas Reasons Why Kawhi Leonard or James Harden Should’ve Been Selected Over Chet Holmgren as an All-Star Reserve

On Sunday evening, the NBA finally announced the All-Star reserves. Plenty of familiar faces earned the esteemed honor once again, with a few new players added to the list. Among the newcomers was Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren. It certainly makes sense why the 23-year-old made the All-Star team. However, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas isn’t a big fan of Holmgren making it ahead of a couple big name stars.

Advertisement

Having two representatives in the All-Star game isn’t anything new for the Thunder. Last season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams were both competing in the exhibition game. Unfortunately, Williams hasn’t been healthy for most of the season, which has put a damper on any potential All-Star campaign.

Nonetheless, the Thunder are still the best team in the NBA, and a large reason has been the contributions of Holmgren. The 7-foot-1 big man has averaged 17.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game on the season. Typically, top teams receive two All-Stars, so it isn’t a surprise that Holmgren made the cut.

However, there has been discourse on social media regarding the legitimacy of Holmgren’s All-Star status over a couple of other stars. Gilbert Arenas joined in on the mix to side with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden over the Thunder’s defensive anchor.

“Your team is number one, we get it,” Arenas said on The Gilbert Arenas Show. “But it’s the third option. Please get the first option players first, then you can move on to option twos, than threes. That’s exactly what Kawhi Leonard is doing, right? James Harden, right?”

Gilbert Arenas says Chet Holmgren shouldn’t have made the All-Star team “Nothing against Chet but 17,8,7. Yeah your team is number one. We get it. But it’s a third option. It’s a third option player, right? It’s like, please get the first option players first, then you can move… https://t.co/742xRGKNB2 pic.twitter.com/9GCLviL6Rj — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 2, 2026

Kawhi’s snub has by far caused the most outrage from NBA fans. The two-time NBA champion has proven he is still one of the league’s best players this season. He is currently having the best scoring season of his career, averaging 27.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 49.5% shooting from the field.

Harden is not too far behind, putting up 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. Statistically, Leonard and Harden have the stats to be on the All-Star team. The only deterrent would be the Los Angeles Clippers’ struggles. However, that case doesn’t hold much merit anymore since the Clippers have clawed their way to a 23-25 record.

They are now higher in the standings than the Portland Trail Blazers, who had Deni Avdija make the All-Star team. Even Pascal Siakam was named an All-Star, despite being on the worst team in the Eastern Conference.

What’s even more surprising is how the Clippers are the All-Star hosts this year, and have no representation, despite having two bonafide stars who could’ve made the cut.

Regardless, the All-Star game is about starpower. Of course, Holmgren is a star to a certain extent; his pull isn’t as high as Leonard and Harden’s. The difference in role is a big difference, which in part separates them as players.

“You are not an All-Star player right now. You’re on the best team in the NBA, and you’re doing okay, but you’re not dominating. You’re not like, you know, for the most part, you’re playing an up and down,” Arenas proclaimed.

Undoubtedly, there are many people out there who believe Holmgren genuinely deserves to be an All-Star. Similarly to how some people believed Rudy Gobert deserved to be an All-Star in the years he was on the team. The truth is, the Western Conference has too much talent. Someone was going to be left off the team. Unfortunately, it was the Clippers’ dynamic duo.