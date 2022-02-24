Basketball

“I would pick Kawhi Leonard over Russell Westbrook”: Paul George chooses ‘The Klaw’ over the Lakers star after Serge Ibaka threatens him with crickets

“I would pick Kawhi Leonard over Russell Westbrook”: Paul George chooses ‘The Klaw’ over the Lakers star after Serge Ibaka threatens him with crickets
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook, why do you keep letting KD win the scoring titles??": Kobe Bryant manipulated Brodie during the 2012 Olympics to create friction in Oklahoma City says Woj
Next Article
"Oh, you tried going for it?": What happens when Shahzam and Tenz both try to insta lock Jett
NBA Latest Post
“I would pick Kawhi Leonard over Russell Westbrook”: Paul George chooses ‘The Klaw’ over the Lakers star after Serge Ibaka threatens him with crickets
“I would pick Kawhi Leonard over Russell Westbrook”: Paul George chooses ‘The Klaw’ over the Lakers star after Serge Ibaka threatens him with crickets

Paul George picks Kawhi Leonard over Russell Westbrook while chatting up with Serge Ibaka on…