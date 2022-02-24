“I would pick Kawhi Leonard over Russell Westbrook”: Paul George chooses ‘The Klaw’ over the Lakers star after Serge Ibaka threatens him with crickets

Paul George picks Kawhi Leonard over Russell Westbrook while chatting up with Serge Ibaka on his cooking show.

Paul George forced his way out and away from Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder after committing to them a year prior to team up with Kawhi Leonard in LA. Unfortunately for the superstar wing duo, their time together hasn’t been as fruitful as one would expect.

Everything from giving up a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the ‘Bubble Playoffs’ to Kawhi partially tearing his ACL in last year’s postseason, the Clips haven’t had the best of luck. To top off their excessive list of superstar injuries, Paul George suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right shooting elbow.

With PG-13 out for another few weeks and Doc Rivers saying it’s highly unlikely that Kawhi makes a return this season, the Clippers will not be able to contend for a championship yet again.

This however, hasn’t stopped George from keeping his spirits up and linking up with a former teammate of his in Serge Ibaka on his food show.

Paul George picks Kawhi Leonard over Russell Westbrook.

Serge Ibaka was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks this past trade deadline, away from the Los Angeles Clippers. Given the fact that he wasn’t close to being his Toronto Raptor self alongside Paul George and company and was not available for extended durations due to injuries, safe to say that the Clips’ depth wasn’t hurt all too much.

Paul George was the latest ‘victim’ of Serge’s food show as he appeared on it and immediately was asked by the 2019 champ on who he would pick between Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook. The latter of those two played with PG in OKC for two seasons. A year after committing to OKC, he would leave Russ for the Clippers.

After contemplating drinking crickets, he eventually revealed that he would pick Kawhi, his current teammate, over the 2017 MVP. What’s hilarious is that Serge didn’t give Paul a criteria in this. He asked him to choose and well, Paul George chose.