“Give Me a 10 Day Contract!”: Kai Cenat Shares a Unique Kyrie Irving Reason for Wanting a Deal From Dallas Mavericks

Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast kicked off the new year by welcoming streaming sensation Kai Cenat, and the two had a wide-ranging conversation that included plenty of basketball talk. A huge fan himself, Cenat also appeared in last year’s All-Star Celebrity game, playing for Sharpe’s team.

Advertisement

Cenat spoke about how much he loves Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving, and how Kyrie appeared on his stream and helped him with his ball-handling. He also revealed that Kyrie told him that he could help him even more with his game.

“He said he feel like he could really teach me how to be decent, how to be better than what I am now.”

Cenat’s major basketball “achievement” is founding the Little Basketball Association, a hilarious bit where he was drafted last in his own league and retired after winning the championship. Cenat came out of retirement to play in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game for Sharpe’s team, scoring four points in five minutes. This helped him get his own NBA2K25 skin, though he told Sharpe that he hadn’t been able to play the videogame since his account was hacked.

Sharpe suggested that Cenat might want to get back to the All-Star Celebrity Game and win the MVP award, which seemed to make a light bulb appear over Cenat’s head.

“So I should tap in with Ky so I could dominate! I could just go to Mavericks practice. I could just go to Dallas practice, travel with them, you feel me? All of us just practicing, I’m in the line, they gotta give me a 10-day contract or something, bro. Mavs, I don’t even gotta play! Just give me a 10-day contract.”

If Kai Cenat does want to improve as a basketball player, he has the contacts to do it

Cenat and Kyrie definitely seemed to have a good time together during their Thanksgiving stream. Kyrie taught Cenat and a group of friends some basketball fundamentals, and the two even went viral for a dance they did together at one point.

Kyrie and Kai Cenat got LOOSE during their Thanksgiving dance off 🤣 (via KaiCenat / TW) pic.twitter.com/jZRezH4b7m — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) November 29, 2024

Cenat also told Sharpe about meeting LeBron for the first time and being blown away that LeBron not only knew who he was, but that King James professed himself to be a big fan.

Cenat is one of the hardest-working men in entertainment right now, so we’re not sure if he has the time to commit to basketball that he would need to get a 10-day contract with an NBA team. If he ever did dedicate himself though, it would definitely come in handy to have guys like Kyrie and LeBron in his corner.