Watch: Coach Angel Reese Tactfully Settles IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat’s Trash Talk at Super Bowl LIX Flag Football

If you thought Super Bowl LIX was the only notable sporting event of the weekend, you’d be sorely mistaken. Instead, the most notable football matchup taking place is Team Speed vs. Team Cenat in tonight’s Super Bowl LIX Flag Football contest.

Ahead of the game, each team’s respective captain – streamers IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat – engaged in some trash talk.

Their beef got so intense that Team Cenat coach Angel Reese had to step between the two. She told Cenat he “didn’t even need to talk.” Then, she said Michael Vick, the Team Cenat quarterback, was “legendary.”

Team IShowSpeed had no slouch on their side. Their quarterback is 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton. Unsurprisingly, both men had some highlight plays in the first half.

International FLAG champion @diana_flores33 showing them how it’s done. #SBLIX Flag Football game on NFL YouTube pic.twitter.com/Uae03KIFfg — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025

USA FLAG champ Darrell Doucette found the end zone @yo_everything #SBLIX Flag Football game on NFL YouTube pic.twitter.com/iaRWtDtocA — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025

You already know @ishowspeedsui had to hit the SIUUU for his touchdown celebration#SBLIX Flag Football game on NFL YouTube: https://t.co/S0g6nY902k pic.twitter.com/mvj8wfesW8 — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025

Reese made a brief first half quarterback substitution, inserting YouTube sensation Druski into the lineup. He stepped away from his officiating duties and completed a deep pass down the sideline for a long gain.

Now @druski the ref is playing QB… and he low key threw a dime?!#SBLIX Flag Football game on NFL YouTube: https://t.co/S0g6nY902k pic.twitter.com/acFBhq3jnG — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025

The game came down to the final seconds. Team Cenat took a late lead on a no-look pass from Vick. But with nine seconds to go, Newton found rapper Quavo, who faked a toss and juked a defender for the game-winning score.

CHAT, DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES?!?! CAM TO QUAVO FOR THE POTENTIAL GAME-WINNER. #SBLIX Flag Football game on NFL YouTube: https://t.co/S0g6nY902k pic.twitter.com/fktU1Ff7Ui — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025

Fans may only be able to hope Super Bowl LIX offers as much drama. Kickoff for the game is at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.