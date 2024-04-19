‘Proud’ Mother Sonya Curry Ecstatically Shares Stephen Curry’s No.4 Jersey for Olympic Team at Paris Olympics 2024

This year’s squad for Team USA to compete in the Paris Olympics could not be more overpowered. The team already features superstars such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant. And now, the greatest shooter in NBA history, Stephen Curry, has been added as the massive cherry on top as well. With him being selected for his first Olympics, Curry’s mother, Sonya couldn’t help but share her excitement on social media.

Advertisement

Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard Stephen Curry is all set to compete in his first Olympics, representing Team USA. To celebrate the occasion, Mama Curry went on to Instagram to share a glimpse of her son holding the uniform he will be wearing while competing. She captioned the image, “Aweeeee Pariiiii Letsss gooo!!!,” followed by a gold medal and hands joined together emoji.

A proud mother, Sonya Curry was beyond hyped to see her son finally getting the opportunity to compete in the Olympics, and it really is hard to blame her for it. While Stephen Curry has already won multiple championships, MVPs, and all sorts of other awards in the NBA, representing one’s country at the Olympics is sure to have a different kind of allure to it. And with the Warriors star ready to wreak havoc on the international stage, just about every basketball fan in the United States likely shares Sonya’s sentiment.

Another point to be noted is that Curry was handed a number four jersey ahead of the Olympics. In the Japanese basketball circuit, the number is often worn by the captain of the team. However, it is unlikely that the 36-year-old will lead the side, with LeBron James on the roster.

With the Warriors superstar being a devout Christian, it is possible that he wished to take #4 due to what the number means in the Bible. Per ‘BibleStudy.Org‘, it bears special meaning, as God is said to have completed the material universe on the fourth day. And of course, the fact that the player has four NBA championships to go along with this doesn’t hurt either.

In the post shared by the official account of USA Basketball on Instagram, Steve Kerr, and Warriors legend, Chris Mullin can be seen presenting Stephen Curry his first-ever Olympics jersey. The star clearly seems enamored by it in the post, something that will likely only add to just how well he will perform in it.

Over the course of his career, Stephen Curry has achieved numerous accolades, both team and individual awards. However, Olympic gold was something that is still missing from his massive wall of achievements. This is something Curry even addressed back in 2022.

After winning their most recent NBA championship in 2022, Stephen Curry addressed not having won or even represented Team USA on an international level. He mentioned how his All-Star teammates; Klay Thompson and Draymond Green both had an Olympic gold medal under their belt and how he needed to get one, as seen in the Warriors’ Instagram post below.

Even prior to Stephen Curry’s inclusion on this roster, Team USA looked like something akin to Marvel’s ‘The Avengers’. However, with him now on the team as well, it may be fair to say that the winners of the Basketball tournament have already been decided. Really, it would take a miracle of gargantuan proportions for any other country to beat the United States of America in this upcoming tournament.