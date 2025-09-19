“Don’t Change Your Personality”: Kevin Durant Gives Out Advice to Young Players Wanting to Follow in His Footsteps

It’s hard to believe that the 2025-26 NBA season will be Kevin Durant’s 18th year in the league. The 36-year-old remains one of the best players in the NBA despite his age. Although he maintains his superstar status, the 2-time NBA champion is happy to share the secrets of his longevity to anyone who asks.

As the new season begins next month, Durant will embark on a journey with the 5th team of his career, the Houston Rockets. But before he gets ready to step on the court with his new team, Durant made an appearance at the Game Plan Sports Business Summit in Los Angeles with his agent, Rich Kleiman.

During the panel, Durant received a question from Andrew Ross Sorkin, who sought the insights that the 15-time All-Star has gained over the years. Durant kept his answer simple.

“I would say build your game up to be the best that you could be,” Durant said. “Once you get on that platform of the NBA Finals, the playoffs. When you’re playing seven games and 5-6 million people are watching every night, that’s when you be who you are.”

The purpose of Durant’s appearance at the summit was to share his understanding of the world of business within sports. Plenty of young players can fall into the trap of hunting for external money and notoriety. Durant urges that it will come as long as basketball remains their top priority.

“Don’t try to change up your personality. Don’t try too hard, just be exactly who you are. Showcase your game, and people are going to gravitate toward you,” Durant proclaimed.

A perfect example of Durant’s advice is Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. The 24-year-old is unapologetically himself, which is evident from the way he carries himself on and off the court. As a result, he has built a massive brand comprising multiple deals and a great rapport with fans.

Edwards and Durant are both success stories that should be enough to sway any young player’s mind. The Rockets still have a few young stars, like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. who could benefit from playing alongside Durant.