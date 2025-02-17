Lou Williams Defends LeBron James’ All-Star Absence: Says Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant Wouldn’t Have Played Rising Stars Either

Last night’s NBA All-Star Game was almost as notable for who wasn’t playing as for who was, as LeBron James made a late decision to sit this one out and rest his foot and ankle. The 40-year-old has been dealing with discomfort there all season, and though many have come out to criticize LeBron for bailing at the last minute, Lou Williams of the Run It Back podcast isn’t one of them.

Like most, Williams wished that James would have announced earlier than he did that he wasn’t playing, so somebody else would have gotten a chance, but he also correctly pointed out that no matter when LeBron said he wasn’t playing, he would have been criticized regardless. That’s most definitely true, as the army of LeBron haters are ready to mobilize at a moment’s notice.

Williams is one of the smartest NBA voices out there today for his understanding not only of the game itself but also of the players’ mentality. He was right about LeBron being criticized, but he was a bit off base for the way he painted LeBron’s decision not to play as a move other all-time greats would have also made.

. @TeamLou23 defends LeBron for not playing in the NBA All-Star Game. “I have zero criticism for LeBron James sitting this thing out. … Can you imagine Michael Jordan or Kobe being on the floor with the Rising Stars? They’re not gonna do it.” https://t.co/CfAwAvgFYZ pic.twitter.com/cJcDpFVHaj — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 17, 2025

Williams painted it as a matter of respect, that LeBron, who’s now in his 22nd season, shouldn’t have to lower himself to play against the first- and second-year guys on the Rising Stars team.

“I’m not playing against these young guys. I deserve more than that.”

Would MJ and Kobe have felt the same way? In the words of Kevin McCallister from Home Alone, I don’t think so.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant would have made it their mission to destroy the Rising Stars

It’s been a long time since MJ and Kobe were on an NBA court, and Williams seems to have forgotten their killer instincts. Not only would they have not sat out, they would have delighted in dismantling the best young players in the NBA. Jordan and Bryant were killers on the court and would never have shied away from the challenge.

Maybe LeBron’s foot and ankle are still sore, and he has a legitimate reason for sitting out. But it’s hard to ignore that some people blame him for the current state of the All-Star Game. He’s been the face of the league for two decades, and the level of effort in the event has dramatically fallen off under his watch, which is why Adam Silver decided to shake up the format in the first place.

Basketball fans of a certain age remember when LeBron got dunked on by high-schooler Jordan Crawford at his namesake camp and then tried to make the footage disappear. Was sitting out an effort to not get shown up by a young gun again? Williams is right about a lot of things, but not this one. One thing is for sure—Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would have done something very different.