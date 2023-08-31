“Shaquille O’Neal Was Also Still on the Lakers”: Reddit Fans React to Bronny James Finally Getting Older than LeBron James at the Time of His NBA Debut

Bronny James is starting to get closer to his first game in the NBA. He is now 18 years old, a four-star athlete, and part of the USC Trojans for the upcoming season. His father, LeBron James is likely beyond proud of his elder son. Staying on the topic of age, a Reddit user mapped out when the Lakers superstar first played an NBA game. Calculating how far away Bronny may be from the age of his father during his debut, it was found that the USC star is already quite a bit older.

Seeing his son so close to making his own NBA debut must be unbearably exciting for LeBron. Entering his 21st year in the NBA, he has been saying for years that he wanted to play with his son in the league. At the time, more than a few scoffed at the notion. However, at the age of 38, not only is he still one of the best players around, but he is also only about a year away from making his dream a reality.

Bronny James is older than debuting LeBron James

LeBron James did not need to take the college route. ‘The King’ was arguably ready for the NBA by the time he was a junior in high school. So, after finishing his senior year, he immediately declared for the NBA draft, at the age of just 18 years old. As is a well-known fact now, he was selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

When it came time for his NBA debut, he was 18 years and 303 days old. Comparing this to Bronny’s current age, the following is what Reddit user, ‘King Vibrant‘ had to divulge.

LeBron was 18 years and 303 days old when he stepped foot on an NBA Court in an official regular season game (October 29th, 2003). LeBron James Jr, better known as Bronny, is currently 18 years and 327 days old. Bronny is older now than his dad was when he got into the NBA. Yet, his dad is still playing, entering his 21st season with legitimate title aspirations as the #1 option on his team. We talk a lot about longevity, but for your son to be older than you were when you entered the league speaks volumes. There’s joining a professional sports league your parent played in, then there’s playing in the same league at the same time as your parents, and then there’s playing in the same league at the same time while your parent is still a legitimate NBA superstar.

To further add context to James’s longevity, user ‘ch52596‘ responded with the following.

LeBron played in his first game over a year before Emmitt Smith retired.

“Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal) was also still on the Lakers”

Admittedly, the longevity of LeBron James is beyond impressive. Even at almost 40 years old, the Lakers superstar shows few signs of slowing down anytime soon.

LeBron James will turn 39 in December

LeBron James was born on December 30th, 1984. In 2023’s iteration of the date, he will turn 39 years old. Yet, as mentioned previously, he has shown few signs of slowing down, due to which, he is expected to continue being one of the best during the next season. This opens him up to break many records, including a specific one held by none other than Michael Jordan.

In 2003, playing at the age of 39, Jordan notched 4 games with at least 40 points, knocking Karl Malone out of contention for the record in the process. To this day, the Bulls/Wizards legend’s record stands.

‘The King’ has shown signs of being able to turn it on whenever it is needed. Given that he is looking to add to his legacy at the moment, it is unlikely he won’t be looking to steal this one from MJ.