“GO AT HIM!”: Russell Westbrook Sends Message to Clippers After Getting the and-1 Against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Clippers suffered a tough loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. But on the second night of their back-to-back, they redeemed themselves by clinching a huge win over the Dallas Mavericks. Despite Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving going off for a combined 56 points, Russell Westbrook and Co. enjoyed the 107-88 blowout victory.

Coming off the bench, Russell Westbrook greatly impacted the Clippers. Performing much better than he did yesterday night, Westbrook had an impressive 14-point, 8-rebound, and 7-assist near triple-double outing.

Russ was absolutely electric in the final period of the contest. Recording 12 out of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, Mr. Triple Double had several highlight plays. At one point in the quarter, the slasher blew past Luka Doncic and hit an and-1. Getting extremely hyped, the point guard looked over his team bench and screamed, “Go at him!”

It is essential for the Clippers that Russell Westbrook thrives in his new role

As soon as the California side acquired James Harden, it was certain that one of the big names on the squad would have to be demoted to the bench. Trying to play a couple of games with all four – Russ, Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard – stars on the starting lineup, the Clippers didn’t witness success.

Taking an important call for the team’s benefit, Westbrook decided to come off the bench. So far, this has been the best game for Russ since he decided to lead the second unit.

Russ is yet to adjust to the new change. However, the team has started to perform much better as a unit. Over the past five contests, Ty Lue’s boys have won four games. Slowly, but gradually, the LAC has been moving up a couple of spots in the standings. Currently placed 11th in the West, the 7-8 Clippers are merely 1.5 games behind the #8 seed.

Of course, now that the team seems to be in sync, the Clippers are finally performing up to the standards set for them.