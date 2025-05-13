“Go Back to Canon and Ayesha”: Cameron Brink Teases Damion Lee on How He Should’ve Taunted Brother-in-Law Steph Curry

The Curry family is well-known as an intergenerational member of multiple eras of NBA basketball. Dell Curry set the trend as the Charlotte Hornets all-time best player, with respect to Kemba Walker, while Steph Curry has blown the roof off as a two-time MVP, four-time champion and top-10 player in the league’s history. Seth Curry, to his credit, has had a decent career as a role player as well. The forgotten fourth basketball-playing member is Damion Lee, who has managed to foster a six-year NBA career.
Damion Lee is not a blood relative of the Currys but is married to Steph and Seth’s sister, Sydel. Sydel now cohosts a podcast with WNBA phenom Cameron Brink, where the two talk about everything from personal history to on-court drama.
On the most recent episode of Straight to Cam, the two were joined by Lee as part of a special “husbands episode.” When asked about how difficult it was to play against family, Lee remembered a moment when Steph hit a three, pointed him out on the bench, and joked at his expense.
As Lee tells it, Curry hit a three but couldn’t find him on the bench. A few possessions later, when Curry hit a fadeaway from the block, he knew where his brother-in-law was and pointed him out. “What’s up, D Lee?” yelled Steph.
Brink was not having it. “You should’ve flipped him off,” teased Cam. “You should’ve just had your middle finger waiting for him when he turned around … ‘Go back to Canon and Ayesha, and I’ll see you in a week.'”
Lee insisted that, despite the drama, playing each other is always fun. Even when Lee faces Seth, a considerably easier matchup, it’s still fun to joke. “Seth’s personality is different, so he doesn’t talk as much, but even like on the court … he was guarding me and I got a bucket, and then he came down and got a bucket, and he’s like, ‘Come on D Lee, I need that!'”
The Curry family seems to attract superathletes, but it’s good to hear that Thanksgiving dinners aren’t ruined by who got who when. Still, competition seems to be a part of that family in a way that few others can match.