“Go Back to Canon and Ayesha”: Cameron Brink Teases Damion Lee on How He Should’ve Taunted Brother-in-Law Steph Curry

Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (middle left) gestures while standing with wife Ayesha (far left) and guard Damion Lee (middle right) and his wife Sydel Curry (far right) during the Golden State Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Curry family is well-known as an intergenerational member of multiple eras of NBA basketball. Dell Curry set the trend as the Charlotte Hornets all-time best player, with respect to Kemba Walker, while Steph Curry has blown the roof off as a two-time MVP, four-time champion and top-10 player in the league’s history. Seth Curry, to his credit, has had a decent career as a role player as well. The forgotten fourth basketball-playing member is Damion Lee, who has managed to foster a six-year NBA career.

Damion Lee is not a blood relative of the Currys but is married to Steph and Seth’s sister, Sydel. Sydel now cohosts a podcast with WNBA phenom Cameron Brink, where the two talk about everything from personal history to on-court drama.

On the most recent episode of Straight to Cam, the two were joined by Lee as part of a special “husbands episode.” When asked about how difficult it was to play against family, Lee remembered a moment when Steph hit a three, pointed him out on the bench, and joked at his expense.

As Lee tells it, Curry hit a three but couldn’t find him on the bench. A few possessions later, when Curry hit a fadeaway from the block, he knew where his brother-in-law was and pointed him out. “What’s up, D Lee?” yelled Steph.

Brink was not having it. “You should’ve flipped him off,” teased Cam. “You should’ve just had your middle finger waiting for him when he turned around … ‘Go back to Canon and Ayesha, and I’ll see you in a week.'”

Lee insisted that, despite the drama, playing each other is always fun. Even when Lee faces Seth, a considerably easier matchup, it’s still fun to joke. “Seth’s personality is different, so he doesn’t talk as much, but even like on the court … he was guarding me and I got a bucket, and then he came down and got a bucket, and he’s like, ‘Come on D Lee, I need that!'”

The Curry family seems to attract superathletes, but it’s good to hear that Thanksgiving dinners aren’t ruined by who got who when. Still, competition seems to be a part of that family in a way that few others can match.