When Is the NBA Trade Deadline? 5 Players to Look Out for That Could Sway Championship Odds

The NBA trade landscape has slowly started to heat up as the trade deadline approaches. The deadline is on February 8, @03:00 PM(ET). The midseason trades have always been the harbinger of change that could significantly impact a team’s campaign. Around last season’s trade deadline, we witnessed a lot of interesting developments.

Advertisement

The Mavericks’ trade for Kyrie Irving and the Suns’ trade for Kevin Durant had upended the league’s expectations for NBA fans. A look at the top names swirling around in rumors this year showcases that we are in for another riveting trade window. Among these names, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant, and Kyle Kuzma stand out.

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has been figuring in trade rumors since last season. To fuel the trade speculations, in November, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry indicated “openness” from both parties to pursue a trade. Initially, they reported that the 76ers, the Lakers, and the Heat are showing interest in LaVine.

Advertisement

However, the latest report by Action Network’s Matt Moore suggests that “there are still no takers” for the veteran guard. Teams are unwilling to roll the dice on the athletic guard because of his defensive lapses and injury concerns. Why would any contender want to take on a $40 million+ per year contract when the concerned player doesn’t fit into their plans? His name has been tied to the Los Angeles Lakers for quite a while now.

Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray joined the Hawks before the 2022-23 season and thus far, his impact with the Hawks has been noteworthy despite what the team’s poor record might suggest. Just a few days ago, Shams Charania revealed that the Lakers are interested in Murray and may have to give up D’Angelo Russell to facilitate a deal. Charania then disclosed that the trade talks can only pick up further if a third team is involved. As per The Athletic journalist, “He’s[Russell] got a player option for next season. They[Bulls] want to find a spot where they might be able to get an expiring contract back.” Contract-wise, Murray is in the final year of his four-year, $64,00,000 contract.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RunItBackFDTV/status/1749451390534234509?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Will a third team get involved and help the Lakeshow nab the incredible two-way athlete?

Advertisement

Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year. After playing for a contender in the Celtics last season, he now plays for one of the worst teams in the league, the Portland Trail Blazers. As per veteran Trail Blazers beat reporter, Sean Highkin, “There’s a pretty healthy belief the Blazers will try to move him before the deadline.”

Matt Moore of Action Network confirmed the Lakers’ interest in the all-around talent. Meanwhile, the Knicks seem to be interested too especially after shipping guard Immanuel Quickley.

Jerami Grant

Brogdon’s teammate Jerami Grant has been in trade rumors too. However, Sean Highkin reported that both parties would want to stick with each other. But Highkin found it baffling that despite that concrete mutual willingness, Grant “continues to be discussed routinely as a trade target for various teams.” For the past four seasons, the 29-year-old has been averaging north of 20 points a game and has vastly improved his shooting.

In this wake, the Mavericks have been rumoured to be targeting Grant. But at the moment, it looks like the Trail Blazers will like to hang on to him. Or will they be swayed by an offer promising future talent?

Kyle Kuzma

For the second straight season, Kuzma has breached the 20-points-per-game mark. He has become a legitimate scorer and after expanding his isolation game in addition to his off-the-ball prowess, he can be a tough cover as a Forward. The Mavericks have shown interest in the high-scoring Forward to bolster their frontcourt.

His fit alongside Irving and Doncic makes a lot of sense because of his off-the-ball shooting abilities. He is in the first year of his four-year, $90,000,000 contract and has a descending contract. Therefore, soaking in such a contract considering Kuz’s value can benefit a ton of teams. As for the Wizards, the rebuilding squad is seeking multiple first-round picks for the versatile scorer.