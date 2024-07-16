“Go Cam Go!”: Ayesha Curry Hypes Up Cameron Brink for Her Flaunt Cover Shoot

After a promising start to her WNBA rookie campaign, Cameron Brink suffered a season-ending ACL injury in her left knee. Despite the early setback in her career, Brink refused to let it affect her and declared that there is more to her life than basketball. Her recent cover photo for Flaunt Magazine proved that she is more than just a basketball star. After the magazine published the cover, Brink’s family friend, Ayesha Curry expressed her excitement on the fascinating news.

Advertisement

In the cover photo, Brink can be seen in a chic all-black Versace attire marked by tights, gloves, and stockings. To add flare to the look, she is pretending to talk on an old-school flip phone in the picture. The side-face look gives a riveting touch to the picture as Brink looks like a professional model through and through.

This cover photo is part of Flaunt Magazine’s Feature on the Sparks Center titled “CAMERON BRINK | THE GOLD STANDARD? IT’S ANYONE’S DEFINITION”. The gold standard issue of the fashion magazine is adorned with her photos in various attires, which speaks about her struggle to make it as a pro-level hooper.

Brink shared these photos on her official Instagram handle, captioning her post, “Excited to have graced the cover for @flauntmagazine The Gold Standard Issue! Read the full feature on flaunt.com.”

Upon witnessing the electric fashion galore, Ayesha Curry showered a ton of her love on her husband’s Godsister. Taking to her IG stories, she shared the pictures with the caption, “Look at our girl. Go Cam Go!”

Ayesha Curry hypes up Cameron Brink🥰 pic.twitter.com/B9MMoN7qI1 — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) July 16, 2024

Apart from Ayesha Curry, quite expectedly, many WNBA athletes also shared their admiration for the Sparks Center. Her former college rival Angel Reese wrote, “WOW”.

Brink’s teammate and another fellow rookie Rickea Jackson also shared her adoration. Apart from that, teammates Kia Nurse and Azure Stevens also displayed their awe for the 22-year-old.

Lot of Love for Cam on her cover shoot! pic.twitter.com/bNGlREpDxW — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) July 16, 2024

However, this wasn’t the first time that Cameron Brink has posed for a famous mag. She has really taken full advantage of being drafted by her Los Angeles-based franchise.

Cameron Brink relishing the LA fashion industry

During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George in May, Brink touched upon her early experiences in the LA fashion market. On April 16, just a day after the 2024 WNBA Draft, Brink posed for the SLAM Magazine’s cover. She revealed that her cover photo was captured by a Google Pixel phone, and the results were amazing.

Then she disclosed her desire to pose for ESPN’s The Body Issue. Additionally, Brink said that she would love to be on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Apart from that, she revealed posing for SKIMS, a clothing company co-owned by Kim Kardashian.

She described meeting Kardashian as an “out-of-body experience” while doting on Kim’s daughter North West. Overall, her experience in LA has been enthralling because of its fashion thrust. Brink told George,

“My life right now, it’s just…I can’t even, it’s absurd. It’s just LA, the market, it’s unmatched.”

Therefore, Brink is in the right marketplace to build an impressive fashion portfolio. Having so many things to do will ensure a much more smooth rehabilitation ride as she recovers from her ACL injury.