“Go Cry to Skip”: Lil Wayne Complains of ‘Ill-Treatment’ at Lakers Game, Gets Brutally Trolled by NBA Twitter

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers secured their second win in two nights at the Crypto.com Arena after beating the Washington Wizards 134-131 in overtime. Lakers fans inside the arena breathed a sigh of relief following the win, but rapper Lil Wayne wasn’t pleased.

The five-time Grammy winner was in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena and claimed that he was treated poorly during the game. He posted on X, formerly called Twitter,

“Wow! Got treated like s**t at the Laker game just now. But I figured they’d do me that sooner or later either because of what I said about AD (Anthony Davis) or simply bc they don’t f**k with me, which I been got that vibe from them as well so all good I get it. F**k ’em. It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it.”

Wayne claims he wasn’t treated well due to his comments about Anthony Davis on Fox Sports’ Undisputed. In November 2023, the rapper, a close friend of the show’s star Skip Bayless, said,

“If the Lakers want to be a championship team, and the future as well, they have to get rid of AD. Because that’s his makeup, and that’s who he is, and he’s shown us that. Get rid of him and get some good players.”

Wayne’s comments came after the Lakers suffered three straight losses. In the second game of the three-game skid against the Heat, Davis played only 25 minutes due to hip spasms and finished with just nine points, six rebounds, and four assists. He missed the Lakers’ subsequent game, a humiliating 128-94 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Wayne’s suggestion that the Lakers should trade Davis was bizarre, but his claim that he was mistreated due to it over three months later is even more baffling. In reaction to his comments, fans had no sympathy to spare for the iconic hip-hop artist, as they came in with bucketloads of mockery and hate for the rapper.

NBA fans show Lil Wayne no mercy on social media

Lil Wayne’s accusation about the Lakers’ ill-treatment fell on deaf ears. His complaint on X, formerly called Twitter, was met with ridicule. One fan told him to take his complaints to Skip Bayless, while another sarcastically told him to keep crying about it.

Some fans sided with Wayne. One claimed the Lakers are no longer the model organization they once were, while another said that the Lakers should show more respect to the rapper despite his opinion about one of the team’s players.

It’s still unclear whether it was the team officials or the fans who mistreated Wayne. Undisputed host Skip Bayless is the ultimate opportunist and will undoubtedly invite the rapper on the show to air his grievances and give more context about his post. Expect Wayne to show up on Undisputed soon and explain what went down at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.