Nuggets Emulating 2016-17 Warriors Leaves Laker Fan Lil Wayne ‘Demoralized’

The defending champions, Denver Nuggets have begun their playoff run with a dominant 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers. The franchise has just about made it clear that the Lakers have no chance in the world of beating them. And much like the countless fans of the Purple and Gold across the globe, Lil Wayne has just about given up on this side.

In the latest episode of UNDISPUTED, the acclaimed Lakers fan initially looked back on his franchise’s recent Game 3 defeat to the Nuggets. As an attendee of the clash, the rapper was forced to witness the LA side succumb to all the pressure, right in front of his eyes. Reflecting on the experience, he mentioned, “Being there last night, it was kinda demoralizing”.

The 41-year-old admitted that he kept his expectations low during the Lakers’ first-half run and lead, fearing that Nikola Jokic and Co. could begin embarrassing them at any given moment. Sure enough, by the time the fourth quarter began, the Nuggets had cut the Lakers’ advantage to take an eight-point lead of their own.

Wayne went on to highlight how the Colorado-based organization had attained the level of the 2016-17 Warriors. By this, the rapper meant that the franchise is at a point where NBA fans could even automatically expect them to win every year.

On the one hand, it sounded as if he and the Lakers supporters had accepted their miserable fate before the outcome even came to happen. On the other hand, the words portrayed a near-accurate picture of the current NBA, highlighting the gulf between the two franchises. As a result, the odds have remained stacked against the Lakers, with Wayne possibly having to witness yet another heartbreak tonight.

Paul Pierce had warned the world

Ahead of these playoffs, Paul Pierce had made a bold declaration about the Lakers’s future. He predicted that the Nuggets would dominate throughout this series, and would brush aside the LA side like it was nothing. Despite receiving criticism for his comments at the time, the Truth’s words have undoubtedly turned into a reflection of reality.

Consequently, Pierce doubled down on his take during his latest appearance on the show. He mentioned how the Nuggets had been dominating the Lakers since last year’s conference finals series. For the uninitiated, the Colorado side registered a 4-0 sweep of LA during last season’s playoffs. With the 2024 series having followed the very same direction so far, it’s hard to say Pierce’s prediction was harsh by any stretch of the imagination.

Shedding light on the dynamics, the 46-year-old revealed, “All you could do with the talent that you got and they just not as talented as the Denver Nuggets. Same old songs, we just put it on repeat”. Soon after that, he even brought out a broom to sweep the broadcast desk, hinting at an impending sweep in the first round.

Thus, neither Wayne nor Pierce believes in the Lakers to turn this around. After all, they are just one defeat away from being knocked out of the postseason entirely and have failed to show any signs of life so far. All these pile up the pressure on the roster as the supporters have already braced themselves for an underwhelming end to the season.