“Go to the gym Draymond you s**k? Watch film y’all Took an L?: Warriors DPOY asks everyone advising him to shut up heading into Game Two

Warriors forward Draymond Green shuts down fans instructing him to prepare ahead of Game Two on Sunday.

The 2022 NBA Finals kicked off to a great start, with the Celtics shocking everyone by stealing a W on the road against the Warriors. While the Dubs were in cruise control during the 1st three quarters, they suffered one of the most shocking collapses in recent times during the fourth quarter.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry, who had a mammoth 21-points in the first quarter, had 13-points in the entire second half. Teammates Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole failed to provide the necessary aid on the offensive end of the schemes.

Though not known for his scoring abilities, Draymond Green was horrid from the field in the opener of the Finals. Many expected the veteran to step up, as he went 2-for-12 from the field, including 0-4 from beyond the arc.

Post facing the L in Game One, the Dubs have been under the radar of every fan, analyst, pundit, and of course social media. The situation reached a point where Green couldn’t help but tweet his frustration.

Draymond Green knows the drill going into Game Two.

There is immense pressure on Golden State going into Game Two, having lost home court. While Steve Kerr and his crew have championship DNA, the talented young core of the Celtics is hungry for a championship, making it an ideal battleground.

Having been in the situation before, the Warriors know the drill. Thus Green couldn’t help but vent his anger at those advising him on how to go about things, heading into Game Two on Sunday. The three-time champion is known for his high basketball IQ and floor generalship.

Let me guess…. Go to the gym Draymond you suck? I’ve been there already! How about Go watch film y’all Took an L? did that last night and today and will watch more later… SHUT UP!! 😂😂😂😂 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 3, 2022

Well, Green does have a point, as he makes his 6th Finals appearance in the last 8-years. Coach Kerr knows how to deal with adversities more than anyone. Thus it will be interesting to see if the Warriors can win the next home game.

